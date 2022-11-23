Sen. Alberta Darling to retire after 32 years in Wisconsin Legislature

Sen. Alberta Darling announced Wednesday she is retiring after 32 years in the Wisconsin Legislature.

Darling, R-River Hills, will retire on Dec. 1. She spent a decade as co-chair of the Legislature's powerful budget committee, making her the longest-serving woman to hold the position, and she was one of the original authors of the state's school choice program — the first of its kind in the nation.

"For the past thirty-two years, it has been my honor and privilege to represent the great people of Wisconsin," Darling wrote in a Wednesday letter to Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield. "I am especially fortunate to have been surrounded by a supporting family and staff. I thank them for their patience and dedication to the state of Wisconsin."

Darling was first elected to the state Assembly in a May 1990 special election. She was reelected in Nov. 1990 before being elected to the Senate in 1992.

Darling served as co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee from 2011 through the end of 2020, when she was replaced by Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.

"I look forward to staying active in the community and spending more time with my grandchildren, family, and friends," Darling said in a statement. "It is time for someone else to take up the mantle, build on these successes, and continue moving Wisconsin forward."

Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, described Darling as "nothing but supportive," adding her "exemplary public service has made her a role model to women of every political persuasion."

"I stand on the shoulders of great women like Senator Alberta Darling who paved the way for me to improve our children’s education, preserve fiscal responsibility, and pursue policy on a whole host of issues like mental health and child welfare," Dittrich said. "I wish her nothing but happiness in the days ahead.”

Darling's term in the 8th Senate District concludes in 2024, meaning the remainder of her four-year term will be filled by a special election next year. The 8th Senate District is located north of Milwaukee and includes portions of Whitefirst Bay, Brown Deer, Cedarburg, Grafton, Menomonee Falls and Germantown.

Republicans secured 22 of the state Senate's 33 seats in this year's general election, giving the party a veto-proof majority in the chamber. Republicans also won 64 of the state's 99 Assembly seats, falling two districts short of a two-thirds majority.

Under the state Constitution, it takes a vote of two-thirds of the members present in both houses to override a governor's veto.