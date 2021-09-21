Sen. André Jacque discharged after being hospitalized with COVID-19 more than a month ago

State Sen. André Jacque, who was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 more than a month ago, has been discharged and undertaking respiratory therapy, his office confirmed Tuesday.

Jacque's spokesperson Matthew Tompach said the De Pere Republican and his family "wish to thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes that are making his recovery possible."

"Sen. Jacque is doing much better; he is in touch with his staff on legislative and district issues, and he is reaching out to his friends and colleagues," Tompach said in an email. "While Sen. Jacque has a ways to go as he continues respiratory and occupational therapy, he is feeling good mentally, breathing well, and making substantial progress toward regaining his health."

Jacque, 40, said on Aug. 16 that he was at the hospital with pneumonia but he was largely asymptomatic with the exception of fatigue. One week later, Jacque's office confirmed that he had been intubated and placed on a ventilator on Aug. 23.

Jacque's positive test and hospitalization came days after he testified without wearing a mask in a packed hearing room at the state Capitol. The senator's office has not responded to questions about whether Jacque has been vaccinated.

Jacque has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has sponsored bills that would prevent government officials or business owners from requiring proof of vaccination. Like other Republicans, Jacque opposed the statewide mask mandate that the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down in March.

On Monday, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announced she had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Republican gubernatorial candidate to cancel all upcoming in-person campaign events just days after launching her bid for governor.

Kleefisch, who is vaccinated, said she was feeling fine as of Monday afternoon.

Wisconsin residents not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were 3.9 times more likely to test positive for the disease in August than those fully vaccinated, 8.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for it and 10.6 times more likely to die from it, according to the state Department of Health Services.

As of Monday, 1,099 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the Wisconsin, the highest since early January, 334 of them in intensive care, the highest since early December, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The state reported 3,633 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a daily average of nearly 2,967 cases, the highest since early January. Another 17 deaths were reported.