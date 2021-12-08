Sen. Erpenbach not seeking re-election after 24 years in state Legislature

After more than two decades in the Wisconsin Legislature, Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach will not be seeking another term next year.

Erpenbach, of West Point, is currently serving his sixth term after first bring elected in 1998 and currently sits on the state's budget writing committee.

"Representing the 27th Senate District has truly been an honor and I have been humbled by those who have placed their trust in me to represent their values in the legislature for over 20 years," Erpenbach, 60, said in a statement.

Erpenbach, who served as Senate Democratic Leader from 2002-2004, represents several communities west of Madison including Middleton and Verona, as well as the villages of Waunakee, Cross Plains, Black Earth and Mt. Horeb. The district is considered strongly Democratic.

Erpenbach was one of 14 Senate Democrats who left Wisconsin in 2011 in what was ultimately a failed effort to stop then-Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10, which drastically limited collective bargaining for the majority of public employees and decimated the number of unions through annual recertification votes and other obstacles.

He also introduced the proposal that eventually led to the state's "do-not-call" list in 2001, which allows people to opt out of telemarketer calls.

Born in Middleton, Erpenbach went to Middleton High School and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Outside of serving in the Legislature, he's held several other jobs including legislative aid, radio personality, short order cook, meat packer and truck driver, according to his legislative bio.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Erpenbach thanked his family, friends and staff, along with the state's public employees.

“I will miss spending time with all of the wonderful people across the state of Wisconsin that I have met along the way," he said. "I will also miss my Capitol parking space!"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0