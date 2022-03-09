Sen. Janis Ringhand joins list of Wisconsin lawmakers not seeking reelection this fall

Democratic state Sen. Janis Ringhand announced Wednesday she will not be seeking a third Senate term this fall, joining a growing list of retirements among some of the Legislature's more longstanding members on both sides of the aisle.

Shortly after Ringhand's announcement, Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, unveiled his plans to run for Ringhand's 15th Senate District, a strongly Democratic seat which covers portions of Dane, Green, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties.

Ringhand, of Evansville, said in a statement Wednesday that "the time is right for me to move on.”

"While I will miss working with colleagues on important issues, I think that this is the right time to step aside, relax and retire," the Senate's assistant minority leader said.

Senate Majority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, also is not seeking another term this fall, meaning the two top Democratic leadership positions in the Senate will be decided after the midterm election.

Ringhand previously served as Evansville mayor and City Council member before being elected to the Assembly in 2010. She was elected to the Senate in 2014 and is currently serving her second term.

"Ringhand has been a role model and mentor to me during my time in the state Legislature, and I have been grateful for her partnership and leadership in serving our community," Spreitzer said in a statement.

"As your State Senator, I will continue to fight for the principles that have guided me in the State Assembly," Spreitzer added. "I will continue to push back against extreme attacks on our democracy, protect our frontline healthcare workers while helping families and small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance equality and fairness for everyone in our state."

Ringhand joins a growing list of lawmakers not seeking reelection this fall, including fellow Sens. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, and Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls.

Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, also will not be seeking another term this fall. The former Senate president announced last month he is running for lieutenant governor this November.

What's more, the state's next 10-year legislative maps that were adopted last week by the Wisconsin Supreme Court shift district boundaries and move Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, into a district currently held by Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills. Kooyenga is in the final year of his current term and said he would not challenge Darling in a primary.

"This is where it gets beyond cynical, even by partisan political standards," Kooyenga wrote in a Facebook post. "The 8th Senate District is an even district, which means there is no election there until 2024 because it's a four-year term. Poof! Dale is gone."

Republicans lawmakers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Wisconsin's redistricting process after the state's high court selected maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

In the Assembly, Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, and former Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, will not be seeking reelection, along with Reps. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin; Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield; Gary Tauchen, R-Bonduel; and Jeremy Thiesfeldt, R-Fond du Lac.

Other lawmakers are running for another office this fall, including Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, and Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who is running for secretary of state.

Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, is running for the Senate seat currently held by Erpenbach, and Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, is vying for Bernier's Senate seat. Reps. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, and Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, are running for lieutenant governor.

Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, is on the April ballot for Kenosha County executive. If she wins, she will vacate her Assembly seat.

