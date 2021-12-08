Sen. Jon Erpenbach not seeking reelection after 24 years in state Legislature

After more than two decades in the Wisconsin Legislature, Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach will not be seeking another term next year.

Known for his sense of humor and ability to sneak one-liners into tense political conversations, as well as his seriousness when it comes to drafting legislation, Erpenbach, of West Point, is currently serving his sixth term after joining the Senate in 1999.

"Representing the 27th Senate District has truly been an honor and I have been humbled by those who have placed their trust in me to represent their values in the Legislature for over 20 years," Erpenbach, 60, said in a statement.

Erpenbach also served as Senate Democratic leader from 2003 to 2005 and currently sits on the state's budget-writing committee.

His district includes western Dane County, as well as portions of Green, Iowa, Sauk and Columbia counties and several communities west of Madison, including Middleton and Verona and the villages of Waunakee, Cross Plains, Black Earth and Mount Horeb.

It remains to be seen who may plan to run next year for Erpenbach's seat, which sits in a strongly Democratic district.

State Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb, described Erpenbach as a "great voice for progressive Democrats for years."

Pope's 80th Assembly District falls within Erpenbach's Senate district, but she added that one glaring question out there is what the state's 10-year political maps will ultimately look like in 2022. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has not drawn boundaries yet, but last week indicated it planned to follow a "least-change" approach to maps, as Republican lawmakers had requested.

“Any politician would be a fool to close the door at this point," Pope said Wednesday. "The maps aren’t available to us, we have no idea what his 27th Senate District is going to look like, much less our own Assembly districts, so it would be foolish to make any projections at this point.”

State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, also resides in Erpenbach's district and described the longtime lawmaker as "one of the finest communicators I have ever met."

"His concise ability to voice the priorities of his district, his passion for clarifying effective legislation, his extraordinary sense of humor, and his famous one-line zingers will be missed," Hesselbein said in a statement. "He has made his mark and created a proud legacy we will remember."

Erpenbach was one of 14 Senate Democrats who left Wisconsin in 2011 in what was ultimately a failed effort to stop then-Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10, which drastically limited collective bargaining for the majority of public employees and decimated the number of unions through annual recertification votes and other obstacles.

He also introduced the proposal that eventually led to the state's "do not call" list in 2001, which allows people to opt out of telemarketer calls.

Born in Middleton, Erpenbach went to Middleton High School and UW-Oshkosh. Outside of serving in the Legislature, he held several other jobs including legislative aid, radio personality, short order cook, meat packer and truck driver, according to his legislative bio.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Erpenbach thanked his family, friends and staff, along with the state's public employees.

“I will miss spending time with all of the wonderful people across the state of Wisconsin that I have met along the way," he said. "I will also miss my Capitol parking space!"

