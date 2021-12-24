Sen. Lena Taylor suspends campaign for lieutenant governor

State Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, has suspended her campaign for lieutenant governor, suggesting her political efforts might be better used in the legislature.

Taylor issued a statement Thursday evening saying she has suspended her campaign after “deliberate thought and prayer.” She said the lieutenant governor’s office offers a platform to discuss issues but she can have a direct impact on constituents as a legislator.

Taylor started her 2022 campaign in October and was the first Democrat to announce a bid for Wisconsin’s second highest office. She has served in the state Legislature since being elected to the Assembly in 2003.

Current Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes earlier this year announced he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has yet to say whether or not he plans to seek another term in office.

Taylor’s departure from the race leaves three other candidates vying for the Democratic ticket: state Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee; state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield; and Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute in Madison.

Republican candidates include Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point; Lancaster Mayor David Varnam; and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for Johnson.

The Associated Press and State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.

