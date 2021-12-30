Sen. Nass seeks to force elections commission to create rules for ballot drop boxes, missing absentee info

The Senate co-chair of the Legislature's GOP-led joint rules committee said on Thursday he is seeking to force the state elections commission to quickly create rules for absentee ballot drop boxes and to clarify what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes.

The request from Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, comes weeks after the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission unanimously voted to begin the lengthy process of creating administrative rules for ballot drop boxes and how to address errors on absentee ballot envelopes.

In a statement, Nass said Assembly Republicans on the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules have not yet agreed to schedule a vote on the proposed rulemaking process, but Senate Republicans "are ready to take action against the Wisconsin Elections Commission."

Nass has requested the committee convene on Tuesday to take up motions that would require the commission to submit emergency rules within 30 days or cease issuing guidance for absentee ballot drop boxes and for what errors clerks can correct on absentee ballot envelopes.

"Senate Republicans on JCRAR stand ready to act, we now wait on the Assembly Republicans to complete another round of discussions in caucus," Nass said. "After nearly a year of discussions amongst legislators on matters that are well known to many voters, the time for talking is over in the legislature."

The committee's Assembly co-chairman Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, said Assembly Republicans on the committee received notice of Nass' proposal Wednesday.

"My Assembly colleagues deserve the opportunity to discuss the motions and weigh in before joint committee action," he said in an email.

Several state Republicans have taken aim at the Elections Commission following an October report from the Legislative Audit Bureau that did not find any evidence of widespread fraud in the state's 2020 election but did make 48 recommendations to the Legislature and commission for how to improve elections.

State statutes do not dictate the use of ballot drop boxes, though the commission issued guidance early last year to allow election clerks to make use of them. The commission also approved guidance in 2016 allowing clerks to correct errors on absentee ballot envelopes.

The commission voted in early December to begin the administrative rule-making process, which can take as long as 13 months to complete and requires approval from the governor and a Republican-controlled rules committee. The commission will vote in future meetings on specific rule proposals.

The commission voted 6-0 to direct staff to sketch out proposed rules for what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes. Staff will create one draft based on guidance the commission unanimously approved in 2016, which has been in place since, and another that staff members deem the next best alternative. The commission plans to take up the drafts on March 9.

In another 6-0 vote, the board directed staff to draft rules regulating the use of ballot drop boxes based on current guidance. That guidance was challenged in a lawsuit last month by Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Many municipalities, including Madison, used drop boxes last year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

