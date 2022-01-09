Sen. Ron Johnson makes it official: he will run for third term despite pledge not to

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will run for reelection, he said Sunday, making him one of the several Republican swing state candidates critical to the GOP’s fight for the Senate majority.

Johnson — who in 2016 pledged not to seek a third term — said in a statement and Wall Street Journal opinion piece that he did not want to run again but felt like he had to because of the changing political landscape and the Democrats' "complete takeover of government," referring to their control of the White House and Congress.

"So today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election," Johnson, 66, said in a statement Sunday.

"It is not a decision I have made lightly," Johnson continued. "Having already experienced a growing level of vitriol and false attacks, I certainly don’t expect better treatment in the future. In order for my campaign to succeed, I will need the support of every Wisconsinite who values the truth and refuses to allow lies and distortions to prevail.”

The announcement was expected after two Republicans with knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press of his plans on Friday. It follows months of bipartisan questioning on whether Johnson would run as well as an early endorsement by former President Donald Trump, a close Johnson ally.

“Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin," Trump said in April.

Johnson is in a precarious position but is still the favorite in the race, UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said.

"This is looking like it's going to be a really terrific year for the GOP," Burden said, referring to Biden's low approval rating and the favorable historical mid-term outcomes for the party not in presidential power.

"He's got a strong tailwind, and if there was nothing else going on, I would say that makes him a strong favorite for reelection," Burden said. "But he is a Washington senator who has served for 12 years."

Burden said the electorate is tired of incumbents and that, while Johnson has pitted himself against career politicians in the past, it's becoming harder for him to separate himself from the establishment.

Johnson will face of one of a crowded field of Democrats headed by Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson, all of whom have been eager to take on an incumbent they say is out of touch with average voters, is beholden to former Trump and has embarrassed the state with baseless claims about the election and combatting COVID-19.

“The only people celebrating Ron Johnson’s announcement are his donors and the corporate special interest groups he’s bailed out time and time again," Barnes said in a statement Sunday. "Let’s get to work and retire this failed senator."

Godlewski said Johnson only works for himself and the wealthy, while Nelson faulted Johnson for breaking his pledge not to seek a third Senate term.

Lasry, the highest-generating Democratic candidate, said, "Whether it's his conspiracy theorizing, fealty to Donald Trump, or total indifference towards helping working Wisconsinites, Ron Johnson has shown time and time again that he isn't up to the task of representing the people of Wisconsin."

History may be on Johnson’s side to win the 2022 election and help the GOP take back the Senate. Typically, midterm elections favor the party not in presidential power: Under Trump in 2018, Democrats won 41 GOP-held seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, though Republicans gained two Senate seats. In 2014, under former President Barack Obama, Republicans gained 13 seats in the House and nine in the Senate.

Also on Johnson's side, UW-La Crosse assistant political science professor Anthony Chergosky said, is "amazing timing, politically."

Johnson first ran in the 2010 midterms, one of the most politically successful for the GOP, where the Democratic party lost 63 seats in the House and six in the Senate.

"And then you have the 2016 election where Donald Trump showed unexpected strength and Hillary Clinton showed unexpected weakness in Wisconsin," Chergosky said.

Chergosky pointed out that current presidential politics will likely work in Johnson's favor in 2022, too.

In the past few months, low Democratic approval ratings have recently correlated with strong Republican showings. For example, in November, Republican Glenn Youngkin was elected governor in Virginia after Biden won the state last year by 10%. Like Youngkin, Johnson has rallied against COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates, critical race theory and the idea that climate change is human-caused.

He also said that Listerine could treat COVID-19 and that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, overhyped the COVID-19 pandemic and “did the exact same thing with AIDS.”

In Sept. 2021, Johnson touted unproven treatments for COVID-19, including the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, even after federal health authorities warned against unauthorized use of the drug to treat the disease.

And he has sent mixed signals about the 2020 election. In Dec. 2020, Johnson said fraudulent voting did not change the 2020 election outcome but added that "lax enforcement, denying effective bipartisan observation of the complete election process, and failing to be fully transparent or conduct reasonable audits has led to heightened suspicion."

Despite historical factors favoring Johnson, a Marquette Law School poll released late last year suggested the Oshkosh Republican may have a challenging re-election campaign.

In the poll, which did not consider head-to-head matchups with Democratic contenders, 38% of respondents said they would vote for Johnson, 52% said they would vote for someone other than Johnson and 10% said they didn't know or declined to answer.

Additionally, 36% of respondents said they have a favorable opinion, 42% have an unfavorable opinion and 22% didn’t know.

But Johnson is no stranger to unfavorable polls, and he has succeeded in races despite early polls suggesting otherwise.

In 2016, the Marquette poll showed Johnson with low approval ratings in his matchup with then-U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, leading a conservative group funding Johnson to cancel $2.2 million worth of ads. Taking charge of his campaign, Johnson billed himself as a manufacturer and grandfather running against a career politician and won by 3 points.

Johnson's low polling results are the rule in politics right now rather than the exception, Burden said, saying the president, governor and most politicians are polling relatively low.

"I don't think there's anyone who's doing well in the polls," Burden said. "He just needs to do better than his Democratic opponent."

Johnson has raised $4.2 million in the 2022 race so far, ahead of any Democratic candidate. Lasry, with over $3 million, has raised the most money in the Democratic field, followed by Godlewski with $1.8 million, Barnes with $1.1 million and Nelson with $700,000.

Republican operatives welcomed Johnson back to the campaign trail.

“Grassroots Republicans are enthusiastically backing Senator Johnson’s bid for re-election and are committed to doing the hard work to make it happen," Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Paul Farrow said Sunday, months after saying he was counting on Johnson seeking a third term.

National Republican Senatorial Committee chair and U.S. Senator Rick Scott, R-Florida, said "While Wisconsin Democrats trip over themselves to prove who’s more liberal, Senator Johnson continues to demand accountability in Washington and deliver results for Wisconsinites."

Scott said Johnson fights to protect and defend the security of the United States and is a "a tireless advocate for small businesses and the hardworking people of Wisconsin."

Johnson's announcement may pave the way for Kevin Nicholson, a former U.S. Marine who lost in the 2018 U.S. Senate Republican primary, to join the gubernatorial race. Nicholson previously said that he would run for governor if Johnson sought a third Senate term.

After Johnson's announcement, Nicholson alluded on Twitter to a potentially forthcoming announcement of his own.

"I do believe I have a role to play in setting the course for a better future for all of us," he said. "Over the coming days my family, friends, and I will continue to pray for wisdom for our next steps."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1