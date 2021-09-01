Sen. Ron Johnson: 'Nothing obviously skewed' about 2020 election results

Johnson said she was secretly recording him, though it was unclear from the video whether she was doing so or holding up a camera phone.

Recounts and court rulings in Wisconsin have affirmed that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes — a similar margin to Trump’s 2016 win. There is no evidence of widespread fraud and courts have rejected several lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies attempting to overturn the outcome.

But despite appearing to affirm Biden’s win in the state, Johnson also told Windsor that he supports the Wisconsin GOP election investigation and audit, but said investigations should focus on the vote totals produced by the voter machines rather than the integrity of the voter machines themselves.

“The last thing I’d really focus on would be the machines, because we have paper ballots, we have the machine logs, we’ve got the machine totals, we should be focusing on that,” Johnson said.