Sen. Ron Johnson says he's still undecided on 2022 re-election bid

Election

Johnson said he thinks Republicans have accepted President Joe Biden's win last November even as Republicans in Wisconsin and across the nation continue to investigate what they consider "irregularities," despite a lack of evidence to any widespread fraud.

"I think we have (accepted Biden's win)," Johnson said. "What is there left to accept?"

In January, Johnson voted to certify Biden's win, unlike U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua. Still, Johnson said he supports the efforts of Republicans across the nation and in Wisconsin to look into the November election through audits and other means.

"Why should anybody fear that?" Johnson said. "If you're thoroughly convinced there was not a level of fraud that would overturn the election, you ought to be doing everything in your power to assist those forensic audits to assure people that it was a legitimate result."

As for the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, which Johnson has previously downplayed, he said he blames the agitators, and not Trump.

"I actually blame the perpetrators of the crime, I blame the agitators, provocateurs," Johnson said. "I think our hyperpartisan politics is driving all of this."