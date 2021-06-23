Senate approves measure to delay local redistricting, firearm sanctuary bill

The state Senate on Wednesday sent Gov. Tony Evers a bill that would delay the implementation of new boundaries for local races until at least 2023.

The Senate also approved a measure that would prohibit enforcement in the state of future federal laws prohibiting or restricting the use of firearms as well as a bill to allow people to perform natural hair braiding without needing to obtain a barbering or cosmetology license.

The redistricting bill passed 18-12, along party lines and is intended to address an already tight timeline for drawing the state's next 10-year political maps due to coronavirus-related delays in the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 census data.

Democratic members have pushed back on the proposal, with Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, calling it a "Trojan horse" to delay the redistricting process. The bill now heads to Evers.

Currently, counties are required to adopt redistricting plans for supervisory districts by July 1, with municipal districts due within the following 60 days.

Under the bill, municipalities would have until mid-May of 2022 to adopt new wards, while counties would have until February 2022 to adopt a tentative plan and until July to finalize their supervisory districts following the work of the municipalities.