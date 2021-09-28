Senate approves several of Tony Evers' cabinet heads, Natural Resources Board appointee still waiting

The GOP-led state Senate on Tuesday formally voted to confirm more than three dozen of Gov. Tony Evers' appointees, including several cabinet heads who have been serving in their respective roles for years.

Speaking with reporters at the World Dairy Expo before Tuesday's meeting, Evers said "it's about time" the Senate take up some of the more than 100 appointees still waiting on confirmation votes. The Democratic governor also took issue with the fact that Sandra Naas, who Evers appointed this spring to the Natural Resources Board, has been unable to take her seat on the board because Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist who was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, has refused to step down until his replacement is formally approved by the Senate.

Naas' appointment was not scheduled for Tuesday's session and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's office did not response to questions regarding her appointment.

"This can happen in a rational way, somehow it became irrational and I’m hopeful that we solve it soon," Evers said. "It just slows down the process and it makes us look like idiots as a state and there’s no reason for us to look like idiots. We have good people who want to do the work, I’m the governor and I’ve appointed them so let’s have at it."

Prehn has cited a 1964 Supreme Court ruling as the basis for his ability to hold onto his seat on the board until the Senate confirms Naas. Republicans who control the chamber have not set a hearing on Naas' appointment and have not responded to questions on when they plan to do so.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has asked the courts to remove Prehn, arguing the statutes cited in that Supreme Court ruling have been repealed or amended.

Cabinet-level appointees approved Tuesday include the Department of Safety and Professional Services’ Dawn Crim, the Department of Transportation’s Craig Thompson, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Randy Romanski and Melissa Hughes, with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

The Senate also approved the appointments of Joaquin Altoro, executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, and Daniel Carlton, administrator of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, along with dozens of committee and board members.

Republican Sens. Julian Bradley, of Franklin, and Sen. Stephen Nass, of Whitewater, voted against Crim’s appointment, while Bradley, Nass and Sens. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, opposed Thompson’s appointment. All other appointees passed unanimously.

Cabinet secretaries are appointed by the governor, but the Senate provides final approval under state rules. Confirmation is largely considered symbolic as cabinet secretaries can still serve without confirmation, but it can serve as a political weapon if lawmakers threaten to oust cabinet members or hold up confirmation over grievances with the administration.

In 2019, the Senate voted 19-14 to oust former Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff due in part to criticism lobbed by Pfaff earlier that year against the Legislature’s budget committee for failing to release money for mental health assistance to farmers and their families. It was the first time in at least 34 years that the chamber rejected a governor's appointment.

More than 100 people appointed by Evers continue to wait Senate approval, with many of those waiting more than 100 days, according to information provided earlier this month from state Sen. Tim Carpenter's office.

Cabinet-level appointees still awaiting full Senate votes include the Department of Health Services' Karen Timberlake, Amy Pechacek, with the Department of Workforce Development, and Anne Sayers, with the Department of Tourism.

