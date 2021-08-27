Senate candidate Alex Lasry got property tax breaks in 2 states; spokesman blames NY condo management

Lasry wants to pay back New York City and is in the process of working with the city and condo board to do that, Nation said.

"Alex's primary residence is in Milwaukee," Nation said. "He took all the legal steps he was supposed to in New York to end his primary residence there and was unaware that it had not ended. This is clearly a mistake on the condo management's part of failing to inform the City of New York."

The condo management company at the time, AKAM, has been replaced, and the current one, Maxwell-Kates Inc., has no records from the time that Lasry departed, Nation said.

Messages left this week with Maxwell-Kates Inc. and AKAM were not returned.

Lasry rented out the condo continuously from 2017 until 2020 when he put it up for sale, Nation said. Lasry informed the condo's management company in writing in 2014 that he had moved out, in 2016 when he signed a brokerage agreement to rent out his apartment and in 2017 when a tenant was signed, which required the board's approval.