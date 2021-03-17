Senate committees take up discussion on several of Tony Evers' cabinet heads still awaiting confirmation

Gov. Tony Evers' appointment of state Department of Safety and Professional Services secretary Dawn Crim could be heading to a potential vote on the Senate floor — more than two years after she started the position.
In addition, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. secretary Melissa Hughes and Amy Pechacek, secretary of the state Department of Workforce Development, are scheduled to come before a Senate committee next Wednesday. The appointment of state Department of Transportation secretary Craig Thompson, who also is more than two years into the job, was discussed in committee last week.
However, it remains to be seen if the GOP-led Senate will ultimately take up a formal vote on the handful of Evers' appointees who have been serving without formal approval. Some Republicans have raised concern over a few of the outstanding appointees, including those of Crim and Thompson.
Speaking before the Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Wednesday, Crim said she has spent her first two years with the department engaging with its 250 employees, serving customers and streamlining the work at the department's five offices. Crim's appointment came before committee in early 2019, but the matter never reached a full vote in the Senate.
"I am committed to this work, I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, especially given the difficult circumstances of this past year," Crim said during the public hearing.
While committee chairwoman Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, acknowledged the long list of stakeholder groups that have supported Crim's appointment, she also noted "some serious, serious concerns," specifically regarding what some have called a lack of input from interested parties during efforts to reorganize how the department handles regulation of commercial building construction to minimize delays.
Crim said part of the challenge has been the staff time it takes to implement those changes, which has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the department plans to have "more intensive meetings" in the near future.
"We have been juggling peoples’ time and juggling the responsibilities that we have before us to get this work done," Crim said.
Some Republicans in the past had also raised concern over Crim's appointment due to a child abuse charge in 2005, that ultimately was dismissed, and her professional qualifications for the role.
Evers' appointments waiting longer
Under state rules, cabinet secretaries are appointed by the governor, but the Senate provides final approval. Confirmation is largely seen as symbolic — cabinet secretaries can still serve without confirmation — but it can serve as a political weapon if lawmakers threaten to oust cabinet members or hold up confirmation over grievances with the administration.
Information provided by the Legislative Reference Bureau dating back to 1987 shows that on average, Evers' appointments have waited longer on Senate confirmation votes than those under other recent governors. Some of former Gov. Scott Walker's appointments saw confirmation votes during his first month in office, similar to Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle's appointments.
It wasn't until October 2019, more than 250 days after Evers took office, that the first few of his cabinet appointees received confirmation votes. Former Gov. Scott McCallum also waited at least 200 days until his first department head was confirmed, according to the bureau.
Evers is also the only governor in at least 34 years to have a cabinet secretary rejected by the Senate. Former Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff was ousted by Senate Republicans in late 2019 due in part to criticism lobbed by Pfaff earlier that year against the Legislature’s budget committee for failing to release money for mental health assistance to farmers and their families.
Next Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Economic and Workforce Development will hold a public hearing on Evers' appointments of Hughes, who started her role at WEDC in late 2019, and Pechacek, who took the helm of the workforce department last fall following Evers' firing of former Secretary Caleb Frostman.
A law passed by Walker and Republicans in 2018 prevented Evers from making a WEDC appointment until September 2019. Neither Hughes nor Pechacek have had their appointments come before a Senate committee.
Andrea Palm, former secretary of the Department of Health Services, departed DHS in January to take on the role of deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — effectively becoming President Joe Biden’s No. 2 health official.
Last November, Sara Meaney, former secretary of the Department of Tourism, announced she was leaving her position to take a career opportunity outside of state government.