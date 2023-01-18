Senate Dems call on GOP leader to replace elections commissioner after minority turnout comments

Close to a dozen Democratic state senators have called on the chamber's Republican leader to remove Robert Spindell Jr. from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, citing the Republican's comments praising GOP efforts he said are responsible for depressing minority voter turnout in Milwaukee.

The call for Spindell's removal from the six-member bipartisan commission follows similar demands for his resignation by Democratic members of the agency. Voces de la Frontera, an advocacy group for immigrants, and Milwaukee-based Black Leaders Organizing for Communities have also condemned the former Milwaukee election official's comments.

"I just want the Republican Party and Bob Spindell to know that communities of color are not stupid, and we are not desperate," Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, told reporters at a Wednesday press conference.

"In the famous words of Maya Angelou, 'When someone shows you who they are, believe them.' And I want Republicans to know that communities of color know exactly who they are, and we believe what we see."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, reappointed Spindell to another five-year term on the commission in April 2021. LeMahieu's spokesperson, Michael Pyritz, said the majority leader had no comment Wednesday.

Spindell, who was one of 10 Republicans to sign official-looking documents in late 2020 seeking to hand the state's Electoral College voters to President Donald Trump, wrote in an email, first reported by Urban Milwaukee, that Republicans "can be especially proud" of lowered turnout in Milwaukee during the 2022 election, "with the major reduction happening in the overwhelming Black and Hispanic areas."

Spindell told The Associated Press last week his email was an attempt to detail positive steps Republicans took to counter the Democratic message in Milwaukee. Spindell said that was a result of a "well thought out multi-faceted plan" that included recruiting strong Republican candidates and efforts to boost them, and a presence on Black talk radio shows along with "Biting Black Radio Negative Commercials."

Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, said the effort referenced by Spindell "hearkens back to the darkest days of Jim Crow." She called on LeMahieu to remove Spindell from the commission and "replace him with a person of integrity and impartiality who will serve the voters of Wisconsin well."

Spindell has also been the subject of several ongoing lawsuits related to his and nine other Republicans' decision to falsely attest Donald Trump won Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election.

In May, a handful of Democrats, represented by Law Forward, filed a lawsuit alleging that the 10 Republicans and the two attorneys who advised them broke several criminal and civil laws — including counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in conspiracy — when they met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign documents asserting that Trump won the state.

The lawsuit seeks more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff. Plaintiffs in the case include lawfully elected Wisconsin electors Khary Penebaker and Mary Arnold, as well as Bonnie Joseph, who is listed in court documents as someone who "objects to Defendants' unlawful interference in Wisconsin's participation in the Electoral College."

The meeting of Republicans occurred following advice from attorneys with close ties to Trump. Documents have underscored efforts by those in Trump's inner circle to circumvent the Electoral College process in several states, including Wisconsin, following the 2020 election, despite recounts and court decisions affirming that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

The Republicans have said the meeting was to preserve their legal options amid litigation surrounding the election. The meeting took place on the same day the state's Democratic slate of electors convened, also at the Capitol, to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to Biden. It also occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

