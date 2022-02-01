Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley announces she will not seek reelection

Citing her desire to pass the torch to the next generation of Democratic lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection.

With her announcement, Bewley, D-Mason, became the third state Senator to announce her retirement from public office in the last two months, along with longtime Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, and Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls.

"After 4 years in the Assembly and almost 8 years in the Senate, it is time for me to make way for a new generation of progressive and pragmatic leaders from a part of the state that has produced so many," Bewley said in a statement.

Bewley became the Democratic Senate leader shortly after then-leader Jennifer Shilling announced in April 2020 that she would not seek another term after serving two decades in the Legislature. Bewley had been the Senate assistant minority leader since 2017.

Bewley's announcement comes after Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, announced in December that he is stepping down from assembly minority leader as he mulls over whether he will run again.

After her term ends early next year, she will spend more time with her recently retired husband as well as her children and grandchildren, she said.

"Janet has given a lot to the people of her district and our state over the course of her career, and her impact will be felt for years to come," said Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer, who took over from Hintz. "I am so thankful to have been able to work alongside her in serving the people of Wisconsin."

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, also announced that he would not be running again, joining Republican Reps. Amy Loudenbeck, of Clinton, who is running for secretary of state this fall; Gary Tauchen, of Bonduel; and Jeremy Thiesfeldt, of Fond du Lac.

Reps. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee; Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton; Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield; and Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, also are not running this fall. Bowen and Rodriguez are running for lieutenant governor.

"Janet’s steadfast leadership, her integrity, and compassion are integral to our caucus. It is clear that her love of the 25th Senate District and the state of Wisconsin shines bright in everything she does," said Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison.

