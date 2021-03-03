Senate Minority Leader says voters opposed to raising taxes are 'not smart'

Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley said voters to reject local tax increases are "not smart" during a Wednesday webinar of legislative leaders — comments the Democrat later walked back as a "failed attempt at sarcasm, and poor choice of words."
During a pre-recorded Wisconsin Counties Association online panel that aired Wednesday, leaders in the state Assembly and Senate discussed a proposal in Gov. Tony Evers' budget that would allow counties and some municipalities the ability to raise their sales tax to fund operational needs, a proposal Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, rejected.
"There is no chance this is going to happen," Vos said. "Dead on arrival."
Bewley, D-Mason, spoke in favor of the half-cent tax increase, but acknowledged that, if put before voters, such a measure could likely fail. When asked by Vos if that would imply voters don't support the tax increase, Bewley replied, "perhaps it means that they're not smart."
Vos asked Bewley if she wanted to rethink her statement, adding, "I mean, I disagree with people a lot, but I don’t think people who disagree with me are dumb. You just basically said all constituents are dumb who disagree with you.”
Bewley didn't immediately retract her comment, but issued a statement following the video's airing walking back her statement, which she said was an attempted sarcastic reply to Vos' comment that voters were smart enough to vote a certain way.
“I hope that we can focus on the serious issues that were discussed during the taping of this roundtable, and not on my failed attempt at sarcasm, and poor choice of words," Bewley said in a statement. "Lives and livelihoods are at stake and we have to do better than play political 'gotcha' games.”
Also during the panel discussion, Vos said Republicans plan to completely reject Evers' proposed 2021-23 biennial budget and craft their own — similar to what Republicans did two years ago.
"We’re going to throw out his entire budget like we’ve done before," Vos said. "We’ll start from scratch."
Evers' budget includes $1.6 billion in new tax revenue from marijuana, big manufacturers and the wealthy, along with about $600 million in tax cuts.
Vos and LeMahieu also signaled rejections of Evers' budget proposals to increase taxes, legalize marijuana or expand Medicaid, but did express a level of support for broadband expansion and transportation projects.
“I think there are areas that we are going to find common ground," Vos said. "But the first important thing we have to do is realize that our revenues are going to be much more limited."
Vos also rejected Evers' 2021-23 capital budget, which proposes spending about $2.4 billion over the next two years on state building projects, with about $1 billion of that going to the University of Wisconsin System.
"There is nowhere near that level of appetite for borrowing to build office buildings," he said.
Alex Roe, who oversees the System’s capital planning and budget, said the list of projects requested would help address a portion of about $5 billion in longstanding repair and maintenance needs. Almost half of the System’s buildings were constructed between the 1950s and 1970s and haven’t seen much renovation since.
“Every project that we put in this budget reflects a high priority need,” Roe told reporters during an online news conference Thursday. “When we do the budgeting process, we received 185 requests (from campuses) and we only put forth 28.”
State Journal Reporter Kelly Meyerhofer contributed to this report.