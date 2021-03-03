Senate Minority Leader says voters opposed to raising taxes are 'not smart'

“I think there are areas that we are going to find common ground," Vos said. "But the first important thing we have to do is realize that our revenues are going to be much more limited."

Vos also rejected Evers' 2021-23 capital budget, which proposes spending about $2.4 billion over the next two years on state building projects, with about $1 billion of that going to the University of Wisconsin System.

"There is nowhere near that level of appetite for borrowing to build office buildings," he said.

Alex Roe, who oversees the System’s capital planning and budget, said the list of projects requested would help address a portion of about $5 billion in longstanding repair and maintenance needs. Almost half of the System’s buildings were constructed between the 1950s and 1970s and haven’t seen much renovation since.

“Every project that we put in this budget reflects a high priority need,” Roe told reporters during an online news conference Thursday. “When we do the budgeting process, we received 185 requests (from campuses) and we only put forth 28.”

