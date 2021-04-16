 Skip to main content
Senate Republican leader: No legal marijuana, but tax cuts possible
Legislative session

State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, attends the opening of the 2021-22 legislative session last week at the state Capitol in Madison.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday closed the door to legalizing medical or recreational marijuana in Wisconsin in the foreseeable future, but said Republicans will seek to hold the line, or possibly cut taxes, during the upcoming state budget negotiations.

LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said Senate Republicans do not have the votes to pass any marijuana legislation on their own, driving a stake through another one of Gov. Tony Evers’ signature policy goals for the state budget process.

“We have some societal concerns,” LeMahieu said. “We don’t have support from the caucus. We don’t have 17 votes” — which would be a majority of the Senate where Republicans hold a 21-12 advantage.

LeMahieu said the discussion around medicinal marijuana needs to start at the federal level because the drug is still on the list of federally controlled substances. He said he’s not comfortable with Wisconsin becoming a “rogue state,” legalizing it beforehand without federal blessing. Seventeen states, including neighboring Michigan and Illinois, have legalized recreational marijuana.

LeMahieu repeated the opposition the Republican budget committee co-chairs have expressed toward Evers’ quest to expand Medicaid, a proposal that would usher in $1.6 billion to the state over two years.

LeMahieu said Republicans are still interested in holding the line on tax levels and potentially even cutting taxes, specifically through reductions in income tax or eliminating personal property taxes for small businesses.

Republicans on Wednesday sent nearly a dozen bills to Evers outlining how to distribute more than $3 billion in stimulus funding, one of which would cut property taxes by $1 billion, equating to a 10% cut for each property owner.

Evers is likely to veto those bills. If he does, LeMahieu said it’s unlikely Republicans would seek such a tax change in the state budget.

“Now is certainly not a time to raise taxes like the governor proposed in his budget,” LeMahieu said. “When we get into the budget, assuming the governor vetoes that (property tax) bill, I think we’ll probably be looking more at ongoing changes to tax law.”

Of course, any changes to tax law would need to be approved by the state Assembly, and the two chambers may not see eye to eye. It’s also unclear whether Evers would approve of a tax cut in the state budget.

‘Rocky start’

LeMahieu, who is new to the position of majority leader, having replaced longtime Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, said he got off to a “rocky start” with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, during debate over a COVID-19 relief bill.

“Being a new leader, maybe there was a little rocky start, but I think we definitely have the same goals in mind and same priorities for the state of Wisconsin,” LeMahieu said.

LeMahieu and the state Senate ended up striking a deal with Evers on a relief bill that would have guaranteed Medicaid covers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and ensured that SeniorCare, the state’s prescription drug discount program for seniors, would cover vaccinations. It also kept a measure allowing college students to satisfy course requirements by volunteering to assist with COVID-19-related work.

The bill scrapped a number of provisions supported by Assembly Republicans that Evers opposed: a prohibition on local health officials closing businesses for more than two weeks at a time; a requirement that school boards vote every two weeks on whether to continue all-online learning; and a requirement that the governor submit plans for spending federal COVID-19 aid to the Legislature.

“I felt it important to actually get a COVID bill signed into law,” LeMahieu said. “We worked with the governor trying to find a solution because I thought it was important at that point. The Assembly had some other things they wanted (from the legislation).”

The Senate eventually came to an agreement with the Assembly, and Evers “unfortunately” vetoed the measure, LeMahieu said.

While the Senate and Assembly in past budget cycles have sometimes come to major disagreements, LeMahieu said he’s optimistic about being on the same page with the Assembly this year.

“I’m hopeful and I think, I have no doubt we’ll agree on a budget again this year,” LeMahieu said.

