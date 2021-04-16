Senate Republican leader: No legal marijuana, but tax cuts possible

‘Rocky start’

LeMahieu, who is new to the position of majority leader, having replaced longtime Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, said he got off to a “rocky start” with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, during debate over a COVID-19 relief bill.

“Being a new leader, maybe there was a little rocky start, but I think we definitely have the same goals in mind and same priorities for the state of Wisconsin,” LeMahieu said.

LeMahieu and the state Senate ended up striking a deal with Evers on a relief bill that would have guaranteed Medicaid covers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and ensured that SeniorCare, the state’s prescription drug discount program for seniors, would cover vaccinations. It also kept a measure allowing college students to satisfy course requirements by volunteering to assist with COVID-19-related work.

The bill scrapped a number of provisions supported by Assembly Republicans that Evers opposed: a prohibition on local health officials closing businesses for more than two weeks at a time; a requirement that school boards vote every two weeks on whether to continue all-online learning; and a requirement that the governor submit plans for spending federal COVID-19 aid to the Legislature.