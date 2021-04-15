 Skip to main content
Senate Republican leader: No marijuana, but tax cuts possible
Senate Republican leader: No marijuana, but tax cuts possible

State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, attends the opening of the 2021-22 legislative session last week at the state Capitol in Madison.

The state Senate's top Republican, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, closed the door to legalizing medical or recreational marijuana in Wisconsin in the foreseeable future, but said Republicans will seek to at least hold the line, or possibly cut taxes, during the upcoming state budget negotiations. 

LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said Senate Republicans do not have the votes to be able to pass any marijuana legislation on their own, driving a stake through another one of Gov. Tony Evers' signature policy goals for the state budget process. 

"We have some societal concerns," LeMahieu said. "We don't' have support from the caucus. We don't have 17 votes." 

LeMahieu said the discussion around medicinal marijuana needs to start at the federal level, since the drug is still on the list of federally controlled substances. He said he's not comfortable with Wisconsin becoming a "rogue state" legalizing it beforehand without federal blessing.  

LeMahieu repeated the opposition the Republican budget committee chairmen have expressed toward Evers' quest to expand Medicaid, a proposal that would usher in $1.6 billion to the state over two years. But despite forgoing that revenue, LeMahieu said Republicans are still interested in holding the line on tax levels and potentially even cutting taxes, specifically through reductions in income tax or eliminating personal property taxes for small businesses. 

Republicans on Wednesday sent nearly a dozen bills to Evers outlining how to distribute more than $3 billion in stimulus funding, one of which would cut property taxes by $1 billion, equating to a 10% cut for each property owner. 

Evers is likely to veto those bills. If he does, LeMahieu said it's unlikely Republicans would seek such a tax change in the state budget. 

"Now is certainly not a time to raise taxes like the governor proposed in his budget," LeMahieu said. "When we get into the budget, assuming the governor vetoes that (property tax) bill, I think we'll probably be looking more at ongoing changes to tax law."

Of course, any changes to tax law would need to be approved by the state Assembly, and the two chambers may not see eye to eye. It's also unclear whether Evers would approve of a tax cut in the state budget. 

