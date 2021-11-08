Senate Republicans advance GOP-drawn political maps; Evers plans veto

The GOP-led state Senate on Monday advanced the party's proposed decennial political maps, which focus on maintaining the core of the existing district boundaries that have helped Republicans hold majorities in the Legislature.

The Senate voted 21-12 along party lines in favor of GOP-drawn maps for legislative and congressional districts. The Assembly is expected to vote on the boundaries Thursday, sending them to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who already has promised to veto them.

"Republicans' new gerrymandered maps are modeled after the same gerrymandered ones we've had for a decade," Evers tweeted Monday. "I won't sign them. Wisconsinites want and deserve #fairmaps now."

Ultimately, it's expected the state's next 10-year maps will be decided in court, with a GOP-backed lawsuit filed with the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court and a similar lawsuit brought by Democrats in federal court.

Republicans have touted the proposed maps as an effort to align as closely as possible with existing boundaries for legislative and congressional districts, which Republicans drew in secret in 2011 and are regarded by some as among the most gerrymandered in the nation.

A bipartisan commission appointed by the governor has also drawn its own maps that would narrow, but still maintain, Republican legislative and congressional delegation control. On Friday, legislative Democrats released their own set of maps.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, said the Democratic maps would result in Democrats holding a 17-16 edge in the Senate and that the GOP-drawn maps would ensure Republicans a veto-proof 22-11 majority in the chamber.

Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, described the GOP-drawn maps as "an abortion of democracy" that is based on a "newfound religion" to preserve existing districts, which is not required by law.

"I think to pretend this is anything but a vehicle for partisan gerrymandering is insulting to the people of Wisconsin," Larson said.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the Democratic proposal showed that "Democrats are so embarrassed by the governor’s maps that they have drawn and introduced their own maps.”

LeMahieu also proposed an amendment to force an up or down vote on the governor's commission maps.

The Senate voted 22-11, with Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, joining Republicans, against maps drawn by Democrats as well as boundaries proposed by the governor's commission.

Taylor, who is Black, said all proposals fail to meet requirements laid out in the Voting Rights Act, which is intended to make sure minority voters can elect candidates of their choice and have representation.

"This process that you have created is all about you just keeping power and no concern whatsoever for people of color or for competitiveness," Taylor said in reference to GOP-drawn maps. "Today I’m not supporting any of these maps, but a process different than yours is necessary. It is necessary for fairness."

Odd to even

Under the GOP proposal, more than 138,000 voters would be relocated from odd-numbered Senate districts to even-numbered districts. With state senators serving staggered four-year terms, those voters would not be able to vote in a Senate election until 2024.

Under maps drawn by the governor's commission, more than 520,000 would have to wait until 2024 to vote in a Senate election.

Critics have described the Republican proposal as a power grab aimed at holding GOP majorities for the next 10 years. More than 100 people registered in opposition to the maps during a nearly 10-hour public hearing on the maps last month. LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, were the only two people to speak in favor of the maps during the meeting.

County boards or residents in 56 of Wisconsin's 72 counties have supported resolutions or referendums in favor of independent, nonpartisan redistricting in Wisconsin.

"Our government is no longer responsible to the people," Fair Elections Project director Sachin Chheda said during a press conference outside the Capitol on Monday. "Legislators up there in the Capitol know they’re going to get reelected if they can survive a partisan primary. Every election is rigged."

Every 10 years

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The map-making process can allow a party in power, even without statewide majority support, to create or increase a legislative majority based on how district lines are drawn.

Republicans often have downplayed concerns about the practice — known as "gerrymandering," after an early 19th century political cartoon — saying the GOP's success is the result of strong candidates and Democrats being clustered in cities.

According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, the proposed GOP-drawn maps would see six incumbent Republicans in the 99-member Assembly facing off in newly drawn districts.

Reps. Joe Sanfelippo and Mike Kuglitsch, both of New Berlin, would compete in the new 15th District; Ken Skowronski, of Franklin, and Chuck Wichgers, of Muskego, would both run in the new 82nd District; and Shannon Zimmerman, of River Falls, and Warren Petryk, of the town of Washington, would face off in the new 93rd District.

