Senate Republicans to investigate election audit findings, Madison's refusal to hand over ballots

State Republicans plan to conduct another investigation into matters related to the 2020 election — with the most recent effort focused on the findings of the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau's audit, which made dozens of recommendations on how the state might improve election administration.

The new investigation was announced after a Dane County Circuit Court Judge earlier on Monday scheduled a hearing for Dec. 23 on Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's request to block subpoenas issued as part of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation into how the 2020 election was conducted.

Republicans did not say how much the Senate review could cost or if they will solicit help from outside the Legislature. Gableman's investigation, authorized by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has been allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds.

In a joint statement issued Monday, Senate Republican leaders authorized the Senate Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics to conduct an investigation into the Audit Bureau's findings, including the city of Madison's refusal to provide the Audit Bureau with access to actual ballots. The city, along with Milwaukee County and the Oconto County town of Little Suamico, cited guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice reminding clerks of their obligation to retain and preserve election records, according to the report.

“I was disappointed to see that an elected official tasked with the administration of fair and transparent elections would refuse their duty to provide requested information necessary to prove they did their job adequately,” Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said in a statement. “That is unacceptable.”

The Madison City Clerk's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. An automatic reply from an email for City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl indicated she was out of the office.

The Audit Bureau's report, released Friday, focused on the extent to which clerks complied with state laws in the presidential primary in April 2020 and the general election in November, including those that govern the administration of elections, processing absentee ballots and performing recounts.

While the audit was never intended to reexamine the results of the election, it offers no evidence of widespread fraud, instead questioning some of the practices and guidance clerks relied on in administering elections as the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the state.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes last November. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, who co-chairs the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, wrote on Twitter Friday.

However, Republican leaders said in the joint statement Monday the audit's findings "paint a grim picture of the Wisconsin Election Commission and their careless administration of election law in Wisconsin."

Republicans have said they plan to pursue the Audit Bureau's recommendations for legislative action. The report makes 30 recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission and 18 for the Legislature to consider. Those include improving how the commission identifies potential duplicate voter registration records and creating administrative rules — which would require legislative approval — specifying whether and what information clerks can correct on absentee ballot certificates, and whether municipalities may continue to use absentee ballot drop boxes.

Much of the Audit Bureau's review notes instances where statutes do not make specific recommendations related to election matters, such as the use of ballot drop boxes or whether clerks can fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. In other instances, the report found that the Elections Commission failed to create rules governing certain practices, such as the requirements for training voting deputies or election inspectors.

“We will assess the full impact of WEC’s deficiencies and determine the best course of action for the future of election administration given the now documented failures of the current administration and staff," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said.

Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, a former county elections clerk and chair of the committee that will head the new investigation, said on Friday the audit "did not reveal any sizable or organized attempt at voter fraud" but did show that election administration at the state and local level was "sloppy and consistent procedures were not followed."

Hearing scheduled

Dane County Judge Rhonda Lanford scheduled a hearing for Dec. 23 on Kaul's request for a restraining order against subpoenas and interview requests issued earlier this year by Gableman, who was hired by Vos to lead the one-party investigation into some of the procedures voters and clerks relied on in casting and processing ballots in the 2020 election.

Lanford said during a hearing Monday morning that attorney's representing Gableman and Vos have until late November to respond to Kaul's request for a restraining order. Both attorney's said they had just been retained within the last 12 hours and did not have enough time to fully review the case as of Monday.

Gableman has hired attorney Michael Dean, of Waukesha, and the Assembly's attorney is Green Bay attorney George Burnett, who represented Trump in the former president's failed lawsuit to toss out thousands of votes in Milwaukee and Dane County.

Gableman had issued subpoenas to WEC and the mayors and city clerks in the state's five largest cities seeking a wide swath of election-related documents and private interviews earlier this month. Gableman later backed off on his initial request, reducing the overall scope of the initial request for documents and halted plans for in-person interviews — though he retained the right to request more documents or meetings.

Kaul, who is representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission and its administrator Meagan Wolfe, issued the request for a temporary restraining order last Thursday, stating that Gableman's subpoenas were overly broad and were "infected with the numerous legal flaws." Kaul also said interviews need to be held in public before a legislative committee, rather than in private.

Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp said it was fine to hold off on an immediate restraining order because Gableman had agreed to halt his initial request for interviews, though Lanford encouraged all parties to notify her if anything changes on the matter.

Although some have raised the prospect of fraud, no claims of large-scale cheating have been substantiated, and the investigation, so far at least, is not seeking to review any ballots.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0