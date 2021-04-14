Senate sends bills controlling federal stimulus funds to governor, passes election changes

Senate Republicans on Wednesday approved nearly a dozen bills that would control how around $3.2 in federal stimulus dollars would be spent in the state, sending them to Gov. Tony Evers' desk despite questions over their legality and the fact Evers has sole authority over how the money is distributed.
Evers, who has come up with a plan of his own for the federal funding, is likely to veto the bills and has already started distributing the federal funds.
Also on Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Senate approved a number of changes to how the state's elections are run, largely based on false claims of impropriety about the November presidential election. The bills are part of a larger package of GOP-authored election changes working their way through the Legislature based on grievances from former President Donald Trump and his supporters.
The bills are expected to be vetoed by the governor.
One of the bills would prevent local election officials from accepting private grants for elections administration, as a number of Wisconsin's largest cities did for the November election.
Republicans have particularly zeroed in on the city of Green Bay, which accepted private funds from the Center for Tech and Civic Life — funded largely by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg — to put toward elections administration. Some Republicans have called on Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich's resignation, citing a conservative report the city has disputed claiming the Zuckerberg-funded group essentially took over running the election for the city.
Green Bay has called the claims "egregious and false accusations" that are "completely without merit."
The bill, which passed the Senate on a voice vote, would allow the Wisconsin Elections Commission to accept private grant money but would require it to distribute it to cities and towns on a per capita basis. It now goes to the Assembly.
Another bill would make interfering with election observers a crime as well as guarantee observers close proximity to election and recount proceedings, a response to complaints from election observers during the Dane and Milwaukee county presidential election recounts. Under the bill, observers would have to stand within three feet of tabulators during a recount. Intentionally obstructing an observer's access would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months behand bars and a $1,000 fine. The bill passed the chamber 20 to 11 and goes to the Assembly.
"The law has been silent in regard to election officials treating observers as if they're criminals, as if they have no right to be there," said Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls. "The goal here is where we have a balance, a respect for the electoral process, and observers are part of the electoral process, even more so in a recount procedure."
But Democrats panned the proposed legislation, saying it puts election officials in a difficult position and, as Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, put it, is based on "a big lie" about voter fraud.
"The poll workers have enough on their hands," Carpenter said. "What this bill is going to do is create a big hassle for election workers. Why should they go ahead and try to risk themselves going to prison for six months or $1,000 or both just because someone says they are obstructed?"
The Senate also approved an election bill that would give the WEC the power to issue temporary orders, as it deems necessary, to local election officials to follow the law. Under current law, the WEC is authorized to do so after an investigation. The bill passed on a voice vote.
The chamber also passed a bill 20-11 that would allow anyone who violates election law to be prosecuted in a county in the area covered by any office involved on the ballot.
Directing stimulus funds
Following the Assembly a day earlier, Senate Republicans on Wednesday went ahead with passing nearly a dozen bills that would direct how $3.2 billion in federal funds from the latest stimulus package are spent. They are expected to be vetoed by Evers, who by law has discretion over their distribution.
Some of the spending proposed by Republicans may not be allowed under federal rules, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Republicans, however, have pushed forward with the legislation, saying the people's representatives should have a say over allocating the money instead of one person. Republicans have also criticized Evers for providing too little detail on how he plans to spend the billions of dollars in funding.
Republicans in the Legislature have advocated for oversight of those funds for several months now and on Tuesday passed bills aimed at directing the governor to spend about $2.7 billion, including $1 billion on property tax cuts, $200 million on small business aid, $75 million on tourism grants, $308 million on road projects and $150 million on nursing home aid, among other proposals.
Other measures would direct an unspecified amount toward unemployment benefits and eliminate the state sales tax between June 1 and Aug. 31 at bars, restaurants, brew pubs, movie theaters, amusement parks and resorts.
Republicans say they want elected representatives to have a say in how the money is allocated, and that their plan does so in wise manner.
"These are real solutions," said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. "We're trying to provide a road map, frankly, with this vast amount of money that's coming into the state to make sure these bills invest in mostly one-time funding options to make sure we're not creating budget holes."
Democrats, however, slammed Republicans for putting forward legislation the legality of which is unknown, and for not respecting the fact that Evers has authority under the law to distribute the funds.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, called the bills "fictitious" since Evers has sole authority to distribute the money.
"They're maybe hopes or dreams of my colleagues across the aisle, but they know they will be vetoed," Bewley said. "They also know there's a very good chance they're a fraud. This is pretending, this is acting. This is performing as if you had the authority."
The state’s fiscal bureau has said some of the GOP proposals may not be allowed under federal law, including plans to spend more than $600 million on measures including road projects and to pay off transportation bonds. The bureau also noted the state might have to repay property tax cuts and any money allocated to state unemployment benefits.
To address some of the potential legal issues with the legislation, the Republican-controlled Senate followed the Assembly's lead in passing a resolution directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join more than a dozen other states in suing the federal government to allow states to use federal stimulus dollars to cut taxes.
According to a state Department of Justice spokeswoman, the department’s position is that the Legislature can authorize but not require the state to pursue legal action.
Evers announced earlier this month he would direct $2.5 billion in spending toward economic relief for families, workers and small-business owners, which includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic. Evers also is planning to spend $500 million on the state’s pandemic response efforts, and $200 million for infrastructure, with a large portion of that going toward expanding broadband access.
On Tuesday, Evers announced plans to spend $100 million in federal funds on economic recovery in the state, including $50 million in grants to “encourage businesses to move into vacant storefronts in downtowns and other commercial corridors around the state,” according to a statement.
Emergency declaration
Evers reached a deal this week with federal authorities to preserve more than $70 million in monthly federal food aid that would have otherwise vanished starting in May due to the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down the state's COVID-19 emergency order and mask mandate.
In order to secure the funding, Evers' Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Karen Timberlake, issued a pared-back emergency declaration the USDA accepted to preserve the funding.
Evers' office maintains that emergency order is legal, despite Wisconsin Supreme Court opinions limiting Evers' authority to issue COVID-19 emergency orders, because the new emergency declaration does not meet the definition of a rule. The governor's office says this keeps the declaration in line with the Supreme Court orders.
The order, the governor's office says, is not an "order ... of general application" (which recent Supreme Court opinions address) because it only applies to the DHS itself, not other areas.
The pared back declaration only addresses internal DHS affairs: it directs DHS to lead the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, provide COVID-19 testing; assist local health officers with contact tracing; advise the public on best health practices; and conduct ongoing disease surveillance. All of these efforts affect practices the department has handled since the beginning of the pandemic.