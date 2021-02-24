Sexual assault kit bills to receive hearing after stalling out last year

A year after the state Legislature failed to streamline the testing of evidence in sexual assault cases due to intense partisan wrangling, a bipartisan group of lawmakers are back this legislative session with similar proposals.

One of the bills, which is set to receive a public hearing on Thursday, would provide some of the first statutory guidelines for how to process sexual assault kits, which could help preserve physical evidence to aid in prosecution. While the legislation failed last year after the Assembly version of the bill incorporated provisions Democrats strongly opposed, lawmakers have reintroduced it this year without such measures in the hope of getting it to the governor's desk.

A second bill would establish a database for information on the status of sexual assault kit processing to be stored and made available to victims.

Sexual assault kits include materials to help collect and preserve evidence related to a sexual assault, oftentimes containing DNA, that can aid prosecutors in finding sexual predators or freeing the wrongly convicted.