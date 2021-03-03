'She never got involved': A Madison woman's obituary asks for donations to Ron Johnson's 2022 opponent

"He was talking about the insurrection on January 6th as if it was a tailgate party gone bad," Laurie said. "She was like 'that is such bull.'"

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, said the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection "didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me."

That was when her mother told Laurie she wished she had been a political activist rather than an observer. For her mother, Laurie said she thinks Trumpism was vexing.

"I think for her, Trumpism and people who got behind it was frightening because it was telling people that what they were seeing with their own eyes was not really happening," Laurie said. "She said historically that’s usually a very bad sign."

Laurie said her mother had always been an independent politically. She described her as more of a Democrat though she voted for Nixon once and liked the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and President George H.W. Bush.