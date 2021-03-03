 Skip to main content
'She never got involved': A Madison woman's obituary asks for donations to Ron Johnson's 2022 opponent
  Updated
Lindeen family

Carol Lindeen (second from left), pictured with her children (from left): Chris Lindeen, Megan Lindeen, Hillary Benson and Laurie Lindeen. 

Carol Lindeen, a longtime Madison resident who died last week at 81, never got directly involved in politics, though her daughter, Laurie Lindeen, described her as a "political junkie" who consumed copious amounts of books on politicians and politics.

"She was fascinated with it," Laurie said. "I remember being grounded one summer and watching Watergate with her. What's in the news or politics has always been the background music to my growing up. But she never got involved."

A unique request Laurie included in her mother's obituary, however, may have changed some of that. Instead of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's 2022 political opponent, something Laurie describes as some "good trouble" she got her mother into.

Carol Lindeen

Carol Lindeen.

Funeral directors interviewed for this story said such a request is a rare. 

Laurie, a Minneapolis-based writer, professor and former punk rocker, said she has always been a bit more outspoken than her mom, who she described in her obituary as someone with class and grace, and "a sharp mind and wit." 

Republican, Democratic groups dispute claims they violated campaign finance limits

Carol was born in 1939 in Troy, New York and died in her sleep on Feb. 24. She grew up in Canton, Illinois and settled in Madison in 1969. 

Johnson hasn't yet said whether he'll run for re-election in 2022, but a handful of Democrats have already lined up to compete for the seat: Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Marshfield radiologist Gillian Battino. State treasurer Sarah Godlewski and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind are also considering potential bids.  

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

The request for political donations stems from a meaningful recent conversation Laurie had with her late mother that ended up being their last, a conversation where her mother regretted not getting more involved. 

"She was afraid of getting out there and getting involved," Laurie said. "That was the regret she was expressing to me. We were raised not to talk about politics or religion in polite company, and so I think she's just from that era where that wasn't done, and for her to express a regret on our last day together, it really stuck with me."

The conversation with her mother came about when the two of them were watching a Johnson interview about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to which Carol didn't take kindly. 

State treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Rep. Ron Kind mulling US Senate bids

"He was talking about the insurrection on January 6th as if it was a tailgate party gone bad," Laurie said. "She was like 'that is such bull.'" 

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, said the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection "didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me."

That was when her mother told Laurie she wished she had been a political activist rather than an observer. For her mother, Laurie said she thinks Trumpism was vexing. 

"I think for her, Trumpism and people who got behind it was frightening because it was telling people that what they were seeing with their own eyes was not really happening," Laurie said. "She said historically that’s usually a very bad sign."

Laurie said her mother had always been an independent politically. She described her as more of a Democrat though she voted for Nixon once and liked the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and President George H.W. Bush. 

Carol's independence shone in her life path, as well. After attending Bradley University in her younger years, Carol returned in her 40s to earn her master's degree in counseling. She was a housemother at the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority at UW-Madison for over 20 years.

Republicans propose moving date of presidential primary, other changes

Laurie wrote that their family traveled regularly to Kennebunkport, Maine; Florida; Martha's Vineyard; and the Upper Peninsula, and Carol was known for bridge parties and gourmet gatherings. 

"Her quiet intelligence, complexity, impeccable fashion sense, and loyal friendship will be missed by many," Laurie wrote.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Putman; her sister, Christine Rainey; her aunt, Alice K. Rainey; and uncle, Dr. Harrison C. Putman. 

She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Lindeen (Jim Diem), Megan Lindeen (Peter Natzke) and Hillary Benson (Dirk); and son, Lance Christopher (Karen); niece, Brittaney Smith (Chris Kane); nephew, Kirk Smith (Robin); and grandchildren, Casey, Johnny, Jack, Ryan, Cassidy, Grace, Lila, and Scarlet; great-grandson, Caleb; and many adored Putman and Estwanik cousins.

 

