'She never got involved': Madison woman's obit asks for donations to Ron Johnson's 2022 opponent

Carol Lindeen was born in 1939 in Troy, New York, and died in her sleep on Feb. 24. She grew up in Canton, Illinois, and settled in Madison in 1969.

The request for political donations stemmed from a recent conversation Laurie had with her late mother that ended up being their last, a conversation in which she said her mother expressed regret at not getting more involved.

"She was afraid of getting out there and getting involved," Laurie said. "That was the regret she was expressing to me. We were raised not to talk about politics or religion in polite company, and so I think she's just from that era where that wasn't done. And for her to express a regret on our last day together, it really stuck with me."

The conversation with her mother came about when the two of them were watching an interview Johnson gave about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.