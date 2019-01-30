Questions about Foxconn’s future in Wisconsin drew criticism from Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse.
“The Walker administration and legislative Republicans failed to put in place stronger safeguards to hold Foxconn accountable and protect Wisconsin taxpayers,” Shilling said. “Their negligence has put home-grown businesses at a competitive disadvantage while committing taxpayers to decades of economic costs and liabilities for a project that continues to shrink in size and scope.
“At some point, Republican politicians will need to wake up and realize that these massive taxpayer handouts to foreign corporations are busting our budget and preventing Wisconsin families and businesses from getting ahead. Democrats want to increase oversight and accountability to ensure that Wisconsin communities and workers are protected.”
She pointed to Foxconn scaling back or abandoning projects in other states and countries.
