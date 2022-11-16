Short of an outright supermajority, Republicans could still override Gov. Tony Evers

When Republicans fell two seats short of obtaining a supermajority in the Legislature last week, it cheered Democrats who feared GOP lawmakers might simply override Gov. Tony Evers' vetoes if they had a two-thirds majority.

Republicans did reach that two-thirds threshold in the Senate. But they needed to win 66 of the 99 seats in the Assembly to have a supermajority in both houses. Instead, they got 64.

But the math changes in the Assembly if any Democratic members are absent.

Under the state Constitution, it takes a vote of two-thirds of the members present in both houses to override a veto, not just of those in office.

If three Democratic state representatives are missing — say, one resigns and two more are absent that week — but all the Republicans are present, the 64 GOP representatives would comprise the required two-thirds majority of the temporarily 96-member body.

While the stars would have to align, if Assembly lawmakers are already convened for a scheduled floor period and Republicans notice three Democrats absent, they can, with a two-thirds majority of lawmakers in favor, suspend the legislative rule requiring advance notice on votes, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau. They would then be able to override vetoed measures on the spot.

If there is not a scheduled floor period but Republicans want to schedule a vote to override a veto, they would have to follow the legislative rule requiring 24 hours' notice in most cases to schedule a vote.

A spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not respond to a request to comment for this story.

But overriding vetoes could be tempting for Republicans under Evers. The Democratic governor has vetoed 146 measures so far, including dozens of high-priority GOP bills regarding education, elections and public safety. Only one former governor, John J. Blaine, vetoed more — 167.

But Evers also just got reelected to another four-year term. And Democrats worked hard to keep him in office, in large part to preserve the power of his veto, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement.

"It is our responsibility to show up this legislative session and make sure we uphold Governor Evers’ vetoes," she said. "We will be working closely with every member to ensure we have the numbers we need during every floor period."

In the 2019-20 Assembly session, there were several floor periods — the schedules times during which lawmakers debate and vote on legislation — in which one Democrat was absent. Two were absent in another floor period. There was just one day, in March 2019, when two Assembly Democrats were gone the whole day and another was gone for part of it. In that legislative session, Republicans were absent more often than Democrats.