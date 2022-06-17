Site of Republican candidate's Monroe event vandalized, candidate says

Vandals painted graffiti at the site of a planned Monroe campaign event for a Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday night, according to a statement from the candidate, Charity Barry.

The graffiti, sprayed on Vince’s Pizzeria and a neighboring business, included phrases that expressed disapproval of Barry, the restaurant and the police, according to photos provided in the statement.

Authorities received a call about the graffiti early Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Monroe Police Department.

The owner of Vince’s, Fabio G. Grado, said he was “shocked” — he had accepted the reservation but had “nothing to do with the gathering,” according to the report.

The pizzeria has security cameras on the outside, Grado reportedly told the police.

“I strongly condemn the intimidation and vandalism that took place in Monroe, WI,” Barry said in her statement. “Because of the cowardly acts of a few radical Democrats, the owners and workers of this small business must bear the cost and consequences of this selfish and craven attempt to bully a political rival.”

Running in a primary to face U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan D-Black Earth, Barry discusses “indoctrination” in schools, the Second Amendment and “election integrity” on her website, among other issues.

