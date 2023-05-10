Residents in the Village of Oregon's northeast area are urged to flush the water lines in their homes due to high chlorine levels.

On Wednesday morning, a water operator with the Village of Oregon Water Utility noticed the water supply's residual chlorine level was higher than normal at one of the village's wells, according to a village press release.

Residents living in the community's northeast area, including North Perry Parkway, Meri Hill and Oak Street, are urged to flush their homes by running the faucet or bath for several minutes.

"Utility Staff are in the process of flushing hydrants to clear any higher chlorine concentrated water from the system so this should be resolved quickly and efficiently," according to the release. "The Department of Natural Resources has been notified and staff is working with them on this matter."