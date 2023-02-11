An unknown number of voters in the village of Kronenwetter have received absentee ballots for the Feb. 21 primary that appeared have already been partially filled in, while others received ballots that had not been initialed by the clerk, the clerk's office said.

In both cases, according to a post on the Marathon County village's website, the mistakes were the result of "human error" and not evidence of fraud.

Voters who received one of the faulty ballots were asked to contact the clerk's office as soon as possible to deactivate the ballot and have a new one issued.

"We understand residents are concerned and we wanted to address the remedy immediately," according to the unsigned post. "There is still plenty of time to request a new absentee ballot."

Efforts to reach Village Clerk Bobbi Jo Birk-LaBarge Saturday were not immediately successful.

According to the statement on Facebook, which was posted on Feb. 2 and 3, "a few" village residents received test ballots in which the computer-generated ovals for some races were already filled in.

Some ballots mailed out on Jan. 30 and 31 — it's unclear if they were the same ones — were also missing initials by the clerk or deputy clerk, which the post called "an oversight."

"Having a clerk/deputy clerk initial an absentee ballot is an additional measure and something voters should be looking for to reassure their ballot is authentic and official," the post said.

Voters who received the bad ballots were urged to call the clerk’s office at 715-693-4200 or email Birk-LaBarge at bbirklabarge@kronenwetter.org or deputy clerk Jennifer Poyer at jpoyer@kronenwetter.org or visit the village hall during normal business hours, 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. "We will deactivate your ballot and re-issue you a new ballot," the post said.

"With so many accusations of voter fraud that have been happening in the past few years, the Village wants to assure the voters this is definitely not the case," the post concludes. "It was a human error, an oversight and a mistake that will take extra work to remedy by the clerk and deputy clerk, but it will be remedied. Any future ballots mailed out WILL be triple checked to assure a set of clerk/deputy clerk initials are on the absentee ballots."