Some Wisconsin school districts begin planning for early start date this fall

Evers, a former educator who served as state superintendent before becoming governor, earlier this year suggested during a WisPolitics.com luncheon that schools could provide more summer classes or begin the school year before Sept. 1 to help address concerns of students falling behind.

“We might have to change that temporarily,” Evers said of the Sept. 1 start date rule. “At the end of the day, we really do need school districts to consider what we can do to catch kids up.”

Wanted: Flexibility

Wisconsin’s Sept. 1 school start date law was passed by the Legislature more than 20 years ago following a considerable effort in 1999 by Wisconsin tourism groups, who spent more than 780 hours over a six-month period lobbying lawmakers.

This session, state lawmakers have again introduced a bill that would eliminate the law starting with the 2022-23 school term, with the tourism industry staunchly opposed.

Rep. Deb Andraca, a bill co-sponsor, said the pandemic has impacted businesses across the state, including those in tourism, but added that, as a teacher, she’s seen firsthand how students have struggled to catch up from pandemic-related disruptions.