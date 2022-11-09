 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STATE AND LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS | CONTESTED RACES

  • Updated
  • 0
20221108-08-Voting0330-11082022164742 (copy)

Voters cast their ballots at Lakeview Park Shelter in Middleton Tuesday. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Results reflect outcomes in all precincts unless otherwise noted.

US SENATE

✔ Ron Johnson, GOP (i) 1,334,680 - 51 percent

Mandela Barnes, Dem 1,307,282 - 49 percent

US HOUSE

Dist. 1

✔ Bryan Steil, GOP (i) 162,562 - 54 percent

Ann Roe, Dem 135,788 - 45 percent

Charles Barman, Ind 2,247 - 1 percent

Dist. 2

✔ Mark Pocan, Dem (i) 268,661 - 71 percent

Erik Olsen, GOP 101,855 - 27 percent

Douglas Alexander, Ind 7,682 - 2 percent

People are also reading…

Dist. 3

✔ Derrick Van Orden, GOP 162,492 - 52 percent

Brad Pfaff, Dem 149,794 - 48 percent

Dist. 4

✔ Gwen Moore, Dem (i) 192,226 - 75 percent

Tim Rogers, GOP 57,660 - 23 percent

Robert Raymond, Ind 5,165 - 2 percent

Dist. 5

✔ Scott Fitzgerald, GOP (i) 243,718 - 64 percent

Mike Van Someren, Dem 134,558 - 36 percent

Dist. 7

✔ Tom Tiffany, GOP (i) 209,269 - 62 percent

Richard Ausman, Dem 128,879 - 38 percent

Dist. 8

✔ Mike Gallagher, GOP (i) 223,779 - 73 percent

Paul Boucher, Ind 48,717 - 16 percent

Jacob VandenPlas, Lib 32,021 - 11 percent

GOVERNOR

✔ Tony Evers, Dem (i) 1,355,409 - 51 percent

Tim Michels, GOP 1,266,126 - 48 percent

Joan Ellis Beglinger, Ind 26,920 - 1 percent

ATTORNEY GENERAL

✔ Josh Kaul, Dem (i) 1,329,852 - 51 percent

Eric Toney, GOP 1,295,707 - 49 percent

SECRETARY OF STATE

✔ Doug La Follette, Dem (i) 1,265,559 - 48 percent

Amy Loudenbeck, GOP 1,258,516 - 48 percent

Neil Harmon, Lib 54,229 - 2 percent

Sharyl McFarland, Grn 41,125 - 2 percent

TREASURER

✔ John Leiber, GOP 1,291,055 - 50 percent

Aaron Richardson, Dem 1,251,830 - 48 percent

Andrew Zuelke, CST 57,096 - 2 percent

STATE SENATE

Dist. 1

✔ Andre Jacque, GOP (i) 52,009 - 60 percent

Andrea Gage-Michaels, Dem 35,359 - 40 percent

Dist. 3

✔ Tim Carpenter, Dem (i) 27,953 - 69 percent

Angel Sanchez, GOP 12,532 - 31 percent

Dist. 5

✔ Rob Hutton, GOP 49,023 - 53 percent

Jessica Katzenmeyer, Dem 42,957 - 47 percent

Dist. 7

✔ Chris Larson, Dem (i) 54,226 - 67 percent

Peter Gilbert, GOP 26,333 - 33 percent

Dist. 11

✔ Steve Nass, GOP (i) 44,967 - 58 percent

Steven Doelder, Dem 32,083 - 42 percent

Dist. 15

✔ Mark Spreitzer, Dem 46,176 - 61 percent

Mark Trofimchuck, GOP 28,976 - 39 percent

Dist. 17

✔ Howard Marklein, GOP (i) 45,034 - 60 percent

Pat Skogen, Dem 29,429 - 40 percent

Dist. 19

✔ Rachael Cabral-Guevara, GOP 42,857 - 54 percent

Kristin Alfheim, Dem 36,447 - 46 percent

Dist. 25

✔ Romaine Robert Quinn, GOP 47,293 - 57 percent

Kelly Westlund, Dem 35,667 - 43 percent

Dist. 27

✔ Dianne Hesselbein, Dem 65,603 - 68 percent

Robert Relph, GOP 30,860 - 32 percent

Dist. 29

✔ Cory Tomczyk, GOP 49,604 - 62 percent

Bob Look, Dem 29,789 - 38 percent

Dist. 31

✔ Jeff Smith, Dem (i) 38,915 - 50 percent

David Estenson, GOP 38,237 - 50 percent

STATE ASSEMBLY

Dist. 1

✔ Joel Kitchens, GOP (i) 19,864 - 63 percent

Roberta Thelen, Dem 11,915 - 37 percent

Dist. 2

✔ Shae Sortwell, GOP (i) 16,112 - 59 percent

Renee Gasch, Dem 11,090 - 41 percent

Dist. 4

✔ David Steffen, GOP (i) 15,348 - 56 percent

Derek Teague, Dem 12,289 - 44 percent

Dist. 5

✔ Joy Goeben, GOP 15,280 - 60 percent

Joseph Van Deurzen, Dem 10,258 - 40 percent

Dist. 6

✔ Peter Schmidt, GOP 14,711 - 66 percent

William Switalla, Dem 7,694 - 34 percent

Dist. 7

✔ Daniel Riemer, Dem (i) 12,474 - 62 percent

Zachary Marshall, GOP 7,690 - 38 percent

Dist. 9

✔ Marisabel Cabrera, Dem (i) 8,641 - 72 percent

Ryan Antczak, GOP 3,342 - 28 percent

Dist. 12

✔ LaKeshia Myers, Dem (i) 13,770 - 79 percent

Greg Canady, GOP 3,688 - 21 percent

Dist. 13

✔ Tom Michalski, GOP 18,712 - 56 percent

Sarah Harrison, Dem 14,521 - 44 percent

Dist. 14

✔ Robyn Vining, Dem (i) 17,700 - 63 percent

Keva Turner, GOP 10,219 - 37 percent

Dist. 17

✔ Supreme Moore Omokunde, Dem (i) 18,070 - 84 percent

Abie Eisenbach, GOP 3,410 - 16 percent

Dist. 20

✔ Christine Sinicki, Dem (i) 17,862 - 66 percent

Scott Hermann, GOP 9,043 - 34 percent

Dist. 21

✔ Jessie Rodriguez, GOP (i) 13,712 - 54 percent

Nathan Jurowski, Dem 11,580 - 46 percent

Dist. 22

✔ Janel Brandtjen, GOP (i) 22,277 - 65 percent

Matt Brown, Dem 12,207 - 35 percent

Dist. 23

✔ Deb Andraca, Dem (i) 21,234 - 63 percent

Purnima Nath, GOP 12,589 - 37 percent

Dist. 24

✔ Dan Knodl, GOP (i) 19,393 - 61 percent

Bob Tatterson, Dem 12,306 - 39 percent

Dist. 26

✔ Terry Katsma, GOP (i) 16,060 - 63 percent

Lisa Salgado, Dem 9,491 - 37 percent

Dist. 27

✔ Amy Binsfeld, GOP 17,120 - 65 percent

Chet Gerlach, Ind 9,388 - 35 percent

Dist. 28

✔ Gae Magnafici, GOP (i) 16,494 - 62 percent

Patty Schachtner, Dem 9,900 - 38 percent

Dist. 29

✔ Clint Moses, GOP (i) 12,082 - 65 percent

Danielle Johnson, Dem 6,451 - 35 percent

Dist. 30

✔ Shannon Zimmerman, GOP (i) 17,718 - 59 percent

Sarah Yacoub, Dem 12,556 - 41 percent

Dist. 31

✔ Ellen Schutt, GOP 14,704 - 59 percent

Brienne Brown, Dem 10,134 - 41 percent

Dist. 32

✔ Tyler August, GOP (i) 15,752 - 63 percent

Adam Jaramillo, Dem 9,266 - 37 percent

Dist. 33

✔ Scott Johnson, GOP 13,707 - 50 percent

Don Vruwink, Dem (i) 13,461 - 50 percent

Dist. 34

✔ Rob Swearingen, GOP (i) 20,003 - 62 percent

Eileen Daniel, Dem 12,371 - 38 percent

Dist. 35

72 of 73 precincts - 99 percent

Calvin Callahan, GOP (i) 19,271 - 70 percent

Todd Frederick, Ind 8,358 - 30 percent

Dist. 36

✔ Jeffrey Mursau, GOP (i) 19,688 - 71 percent

Ben Murray, Dem 8,139 - 29 percent

Dist. 37

✔ William Penterman, GOP (i) 15,342 - 56 percent

Maureen McCarville, Dem 12,154 - 44 percent

Dist. 40

✔ Kevin Petersen, GOP (i) 19,356 - 75 percent

Henry Fries, Ind 6,291 - 25 percent

Dist. 42

✔ Jon Plumer, GOP (i) 16,608 - 60 percent

Theresa Valencia, Dem 10,959 - 40 percent

Dist. 43

✔ Jenna Jacobson, Dem 19,666 - 62 percent

Marisa Voelkel, GOP 11,873 - 38 percent

Dist. 44

✔ Sue Conley, Dem (i) 14,192 - 62 percent

Spencer Zimmerman, GOP 8,524 - 38 percent

Dist. 45

✔ Clinton Anderson, Dem 11,635 - 56 percent

Jeff Klett, GOP 9,221 - 44 percent

Dist. 46

✔ Melissa Ratcliff, Dem 20,708 - 70 percent

Andrew McKinney, GOP 8,997 - 30 percent

Dist. 47

✔ Jimmy Anderson, Dem (i) 23,835 - 80 percent

Lamonte Newsom, GOP 5,975 - 20 percent

Dist. 49

✔ Travis Tranel, GOP (i) 14,626 - 63 percent

Lynne Parrott, Dem 8,724 - 37 percent

Dist. 50

✔ Tony Kurtz, GOP (i) 15,514 - 65 percent

Michael Leuth, Dem 8,424 - 35 percent

Dist. 51

✔ Todd Novak, GOP (i) 14,759 - 56 percent

Leah Spicer, Dem 11,546 - 44 percent

Dist. 52

✔ Jerry O'Connor, GOP 15,053 - 62 percent

Joe Lavrenz, Dem 9,106 - 38 percent

Dist. 54

✔ Lori Palmeri, Dem 12,124 - 54 percent

Donnie Herman, GOP 10,382 - 46 percent

Dist. 55

✔ Nate Gustafson, GOP 15,097 - 55 percent

Stefanie Holt, Dem 12,571 - 45 percent

Dist. 56

✔ Dave Murphy, GOP (i) 16,875 - 59 percent

Patrick Hayden, Dem 11,710 - 41 percent

Dist. 57

✔ Lee Snodgrass, Dem (i) 13,576 - 59 percent

Andrew Fox, GOP 9,282 - 41 percent

Dist. 58

✔ Rick Gundrum, GOP (i) 21,379 - 70 percent

Mary Ann Rzeszutek, Dem 9,043 - 30 percent

Dist. 60

✔ Robert Brooks, GOP (i) 21,395 - 65 percent

Daniel Larsen, Dem 11,636 - 35 percent

Dist. 61

✔ Amanda Nedweski, GOP 17,538 - 64 percent

Max Winkels, Dem 9,848 - 36 percent

Dist. 62

✔ Robert Wittke, GOP (i) 18,202 - 61 percent

Anthony Hammes, Dem 11,417 - 39 percent

Dist. 63

✔ Robin Vos, GOP (i) 16,977 - 73 percent

Total Write-Ins, Oth 6,285 - 27 percent

Dist. 64

✔ Tip McGuire, Dem (i) 12,873 - 57 percent

Ed Hibsch, GOP 9,798 - 43 percent

Dist. 65

✔ Tod Ohnstad, Dem (i) 11,035 - 62 percent

Frank Petrick, GOP 6,803 - 38 percent

Dist. 66

✔ Greta Neubauer, Dem (i) 11,259 - 77 percent

Carl Hutton, Lib 3,338 - 23 percent

Dist. 67

✔ Rob Summerfield, GOP (i) 16,878 - 63 percent

Jason Bennett, Dem 9,807 - 37 percent

Dist. 68

✔ Karen Hurd, GOP 14,338 - 61 percent

Nate Otto, Dem 9,281 - 39 percent

Dist. 69

✔ Donna Rozar, GOP (i) 14,935 - 64 percent

Lisa Boero, Dem 8,334 - 36 percent

Dist. 70

✔ Nancy VanderMeer, GOP (i) 16,832 - 66 percent

Remy Gomez, Dem 8,663 - 34 percent

Dist. 71

✔ Katrina Shankland, Dem (i) 15,928 - 57 percent

Scott Soik, GOP 11,976 - 43 percent

Dist. 72

✔ Scott Krug, GOP (i) 16,467 - 62 percent

Criste Greening, Dem 10,024 - 38 percent

Dist. 73

✔ Angie Sapik, GOP 13,268 - 51 percent

Laura Gapske, Dem 12,740 - 49 percent

Dist. 74

✔ Chanz Green, GOP 15,956 - 53 percent

John Adams, Dem 14,272 - 47 percent

Dist. 78

✔ Lisa Subeck, Dem (i) 26,810 - 82 percent

Matt Neuhaus, GOP 5,845 - 18 percent

Dist. 79

✔ Alex Joers, Dem 24,463 - 74 percent

Victoria Fueger, GOP 8,513 - 26 percent

Dist. 80

✔ Mike Bare, Dem 23,373 - 70 percent

Jacob Luginbuhl, GOP 10,155 - 30 percent

Dist. 81

✔ David Considine, Dem (i) 17,488 - 59 percent

Shellie Benish, GOP 12,191 - 41 percent

Dist. 82

✔ Chuck Wichgers, GOP (i) 16,704 - 57 percent

Deborah Davis, Dem 12,715 - 43 percent

Dist. 83

✔ Nik Rettinger, GOP 24,141 - 79 percent

Chaz Self, Ind 6,408 - 21 percent

Dist. 84

✔ Bob Donovan, GOP 13,178 - 51 percent

Lu Ann Bird, Dem 12,653 - 49 percent

Dist. 85

✔ Patrick Snyder, GOP (i) 13,687 - 56 percent

Kristin Conway, Dem 10,651 - 44 percent

Dist. 87

✔ James Edming, GOP (i) 18,532 - 70 percent

Elizabeth Riley, Dem 8,125 - 30 percent

Dist. 88

John Macco, GOP (i) 14,451 - 58 percent

Hannah Beauchamp-Pope, Dem 10,381 - 42 percent

Dist. 89

✔ Elijah Behnke, GOP (i) 15,553 - 64 percent

Jane Benson, Dem 8,771 - 36 percent

Dist. 90

✔ Kristina Shelton, Dem (i) 9,885 - 59 percent

Micah Behnke, GOP 6,818 - 41 percent

Dist. 91

✔ Jodi Emerson, Dem (i) 16,463 - 65 percent

Josh Stanley, GOP 8,994 - 35 percent

Dist. 92

✔ Treig Pronschinske, GOP (i) 15,680 - 63 percent

Maria Bamonti, Dem 9,056 - 37 percent

Dist. 93

✔ Warren Petryk, GOP (i) 16,002 - 60 percent

Alison Page, Dem 10,775 - 40 percent

Dist. 94

✔ Steve Doyle, Dem (i) 14,826 - 51 percent

Ryan Huebsch, GOP 14,069 - 49 percent

Dist. 95

✔ Jill Billings, Dem (i) 16,895 - 67 percent

Chris Woodard, GOP 8,366 - 33 percent

Dist. 96

✔ Loren Oldenburg, GOP (i) 14,777 - 59 percent

Jayne Swiggum, Dem 10,467 - 41 percent

Dist. 98

✔ Adam Neylon, GOP (i) 16,439 - 59 percent

Christina Barry, Dem 11,304 - 41 percent

Dist. 99

✔ Cindi Duchow, GOP (i) 24,195 - 70 percent

Alec Dahms, Dem 10,558 - 30 percent

DANE COUNTY SHERIFF

✔ Kalvin Barrett, Dem 225,620 - 76%

Anthony D. Hamilton, GOP 69,531 - 24%

DANE COUNTY REFERENDUMS

Legalization of marijuana

✔ Yes 244,830 - 82%

No 53,930 - 18%

Expungement of marijuana convictions

✔ Yes 244,404 - 82%

No 52,945 - 18%

Repeal of 1849 abortion law

✔ Yes 254,116 - 85%

No 43,169 - 15%

MUNICIPAL REFERENDUMS

Town of Medina

Appointment of town treasurer

✔ Yes 462 - 65%

No 254 - 35%

Village of Shorewood Hills

Exceed levy limit

✔ Yes 785 - 55%

No 630 - 45%

Village of Waunakee

Construction of outdoor aquatics facility

✔ No 5,061 - 60%

Yes 3,329 - 40%

City of Middleton

Exceed levy limit

✔ Yes 7,153 - 62%

No 4,406 - 38%

SCHOOL REFERENDUMS

Belleville

Exceed revenue limit, recurring

✔ Yes 1,897 - 60%

No 1,240 - 40%

Fort Atkinson

Exceed revenue limit, recurring and nonrecurring

✔ No 4,162 - 53%

Yes 3,644 - 47%

Construction borrowing

✔ Yes 4,154 - 53%

No 3,696 - 47%

Jefferson

Athletic complex

✔ Yes 2,935 - 53%

No 2,655 - 47%

Safety & security updates

✔ No 3,232 - 58%

Yes 2,329 - 42%

Lake Mills

Exceed revenue limit, recurring

✔ No 2,987 - 57%

Yes 2,213 - 43%

Intermediate school construction

✔ No 2,894 - 56%

Yes 2,301 - 44%

Middleton-CP

Exceed revenue limit, 4 years

✔ Yes 14,592 - 63%

No 8,606 - 37%

Monroe

Exceed revenue limit, recurring

✔ Yes 3,741 - 55%

No 3,121 - 45%

Mount Horeb

Exceed revenue limit, recurring

✔ Yes 4,707 - 65%

No 2,525 - 35%

North Crawford

Facility improvement

✔ Yes 956 - 68%

No 447 - 32%

Exceed revenue limit, recurring

✔ Yes 873 - 62%

No 529 - 38%

Oregon

Exceed revenue limit, recurring

✔ Yes 7,969 - 60%

No 5,348 - 40%

Parkview

$15.4M borrowing

✔ No 1,553 - 52%

Yes 1,434 - 48%

Exceed revenue limit, recurring

✔ No 1,511 - 51%

Yes 1,479 - 49%

Stoughton

Question 1: Borrowing for construction, remodeling

✔ Yes 7,441 - 66%

No 3,865 - 34%

Question 2: Gymnasium addition

✔ Yes 7,067 - 63%

No 4,232 - 37%

Sun Prairie

Exceed revenue limit, recurring

✔ Yes 141,999 - 94%

No 9,280 - 6%

Verona

Exceed revenue limit, recurring

✔ Yes 10,663 - 70%

No 4,597 - 30%

Waterloo

Exceed revenue limit, 5 years

✔ No 583 - 58%

Yes 427 - 42%

Waunakee

Question 1: Borrowing for construction, remodeling

✔ Yes 6,518 - 53%

No 5,866 - 47%

Question 2: Exceed revenue limit, 3 years

✔ Yes 7,469 - 60%

No 4,923 - 40%

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News