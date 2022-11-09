STATE AND LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS | CONTESTED RACES

Results reflect outcomes in all precincts unless otherwise noted.
US SENATE
✔ Ron Johnson, GOP (i) 1,334,680 - 51 percent
Mandela Barnes, Dem 1,307,282 - 49 percent
US HOUSE
Dist. 1
✔ Bryan Steil, GOP (i) 162,562 - 54 percent
Ann Roe, Dem 135,788 - 45 percent
Charles Barman, Ind 2,247 - 1 percent
Dist. 2
✔ Mark Pocan, Dem (i) 268,661 - 71 percent
Erik Olsen, GOP 101,855 - 27 percent
Douglas Alexander, Ind 7,682 - 2 percent
People are also reading…
Dist. 3
✔ Derrick Van Orden, GOP 162,492 - 52 percent
Brad Pfaff, Dem 149,794 - 48 percent
Dist. 4
✔ Gwen Moore, Dem (i) 192,226 - 75 percent
Tim Rogers, GOP 57,660 - 23 percent
Robert Raymond, Ind 5,165 - 2 percent
Dist. 5
✔ Scott Fitzgerald, GOP (i) 243,718 - 64 percent
Mike Van Someren, Dem 134,558 - 36 percent
Dist. 7
✔ Tom Tiffany, GOP (i) 209,269 - 62 percent
Richard Ausman, Dem 128,879 - 38 percent
Dist. 8
✔ Mike Gallagher, GOP (i) 223,779 - 73 percent
Paul Boucher, Ind 48,717 - 16 percent
Jacob VandenPlas, Lib 32,021 - 11 percent
GOVERNOR
✔ Tony Evers, Dem (i) 1,355,409 - 51 percent
Tim Michels, GOP 1,266,126 - 48 percent
Joan Ellis Beglinger, Ind 26,920 - 1 percent
ATTORNEY GENERAL
✔ Josh Kaul, Dem (i) 1,329,852 - 51 percent
Eric Toney, GOP 1,295,707 - 49 percent
SECRETARY OF STATE
✔ Doug La Follette, Dem (i) 1,265,559 - 48 percent
Amy Loudenbeck, GOP 1,258,516 - 48 percent
Neil Harmon, Lib 54,229 - 2 percent
Sharyl McFarland, Grn 41,125 - 2 percent
TREASURER
✔ John Leiber, GOP 1,291,055 - 50 percent
Aaron Richardson, Dem 1,251,830 - 48 percent
Andrew Zuelke, CST 57,096 - 2 percent
STATE SENATE
Dist. 1
✔ Andre Jacque, GOP (i) 52,009 - 60 percent
Andrea Gage-Michaels, Dem 35,359 - 40 percent
Dist. 3
✔ Tim Carpenter, Dem (i) 27,953 - 69 percent
Angel Sanchez, GOP 12,532 - 31 percent
Dist. 5
✔ Rob Hutton, GOP 49,023 - 53 percent
Jessica Katzenmeyer, Dem 42,957 - 47 percent
Dist. 7
✔ Chris Larson, Dem (i) 54,226 - 67 percent
Peter Gilbert, GOP 26,333 - 33 percent
Dist. 11
✔ Steve Nass, GOP (i) 44,967 - 58 percent
Steven Doelder, Dem 32,083 - 42 percent
Dist. 15
✔ Mark Spreitzer, Dem 46,176 - 61 percent
Mark Trofimchuck, GOP 28,976 - 39 percent
Dist. 17
✔ Howard Marklein, GOP (i) 45,034 - 60 percent
Pat Skogen, Dem 29,429 - 40 percent
Dist. 19
✔ Rachael Cabral-Guevara, GOP 42,857 - 54 percent
Kristin Alfheim, Dem 36,447 - 46 percent
Dist. 25
✔ Romaine Robert Quinn, GOP 47,293 - 57 percent
Kelly Westlund, Dem 35,667 - 43 percent
Dist. 27
✔ Dianne Hesselbein, Dem 65,603 - 68 percent
Robert Relph, GOP 30,860 - 32 percent
Dist. 29
✔ Cory Tomczyk, GOP 49,604 - 62 percent
Bob Look, Dem 29,789 - 38 percent
Dist. 31
✔ Jeff Smith, Dem (i) 38,915 - 50 percent
David Estenson, GOP 38,237 - 50 percent
STATE ASSEMBLY
Dist. 1
✔ Joel Kitchens, GOP (i) 19,864 - 63 percent
Roberta Thelen, Dem 11,915 - 37 percent
Dist. 2
✔ Shae Sortwell, GOP (i) 16,112 - 59 percent
Renee Gasch, Dem 11,090 - 41 percent
Dist. 4
✔ David Steffen, GOP (i) 15,348 - 56 percent
Derek Teague, Dem 12,289 - 44 percent
Dist. 5
✔ Joy Goeben, GOP 15,280 - 60 percent
Joseph Van Deurzen, Dem 10,258 - 40 percent
Dist. 6
✔ Peter Schmidt, GOP 14,711 - 66 percent
William Switalla, Dem 7,694 - 34 percent
Dist. 7
✔ Daniel Riemer, Dem (i) 12,474 - 62 percent
Zachary Marshall, GOP 7,690 - 38 percent
Dist. 9
✔ Marisabel Cabrera, Dem (i) 8,641 - 72 percent
Ryan Antczak, GOP 3,342 - 28 percent
Dist. 12
✔ LaKeshia Myers, Dem (i) 13,770 - 79 percent
Greg Canady, GOP 3,688 - 21 percent
Dist. 13
✔ Tom Michalski, GOP 18,712 - 56 percent
Sarah Harrison, Dem 14,521 - 44 percent
Dist. 14
✔ Robyn Vining, Dem (i) 17,700 - 63 percent
Keva Turner, GOP 10,219 - 37 percent
Dist. 17
✔ Supreme Moore Omokunde, Dem (i) 18,070 - 84 percent
Abie Eisenbach, GOP 3,410 - 16 percent
Dist. 20
✔ Christine Sinicki, Dem (i) 17,862 - 66 percent
Scott Hermann, GOP 9,043 - 34 percent
Dist. 21
✔ Jessie Rodriguez, GOP (i) 13,712 - 54 percent
Nathan Jurowski, Dem 11,580 - 46 percent
Dist. 22
✔ Janel Brandtjen, GOP (i) 22,277 - 65 percent
Matt Brown, Dem 12,207 - 35 percent
Dist. 23
✔ Deb Andraca, Dem (i) 21,234 - 63 percent
Purnima Nath, GOP 12,589 - 37 percent
Dist. 24
✔ Dan Knodl, GOP (i) 19,393 - 61 percent
Bob Tatterson, Dem 12,306 - 39 percent
Dist. 26
✔ Terry Katsma, GOP (i) 16,060 - 63 percent
Lisa Salgado, Dem 9,491 - 37 percent
Dist. 27
✔ Amy Binsfeld, GOP 17,120 - 65 percent
Chet Gerlach, Ind 9,388 - 35 percent
Dist. 28
✔ Gae Magnafici, GOP (i) 16,494 - 62 percent
Patty Schachtner, Dem 9,900 - 38 percent
Dist. 29
✔ Clint Moses, GOP (i) 12,082 - 65 percent
Danielle Johnson, Dem 6,451 - 35 percent
Dist. 30
✔ Shannon Zimmerman, GOP (i) 17,718 - 59 percent
Sarah Yacoub, Dem 12,556 - 41 percent
Dist. 31
✔ Ellen Schutt, GOP 14,704 - 59 percent
Brienne Brown, Dem 10,134 - 41 percent
Dist. 32
✔ Tyler August, GOP (i) 15,752 - 63 percent
Adam Jaramillo, Dem 9,266 - 37 percent
Dist. 33
✔ Scott Johnson, GOP 13,707 - 50 percent
Don Vruwink, Dem (i) 13,461 - 50 percent
Dist. 34
✔ Rob Swearingen, GOP (i) 20,003 - 62 percent
Eileen Daniel, Dem 12,371 - 38 percent
Dist. 35
72 of 73 precincts - 99 percent
Calvin Callahan, GOP (i) 19,271 - 70 percent
Todd Frederick, Ind 8,358 - 30 percent
Dist. 36
✔ Jeffrey Mursau, GOP (i) 19,688 - 71 percent
Ben Murray, Dem 8,139 - 29 percent
Dist. 37
✔ William Penterman, GOP (i) 15,342 - 56 percent
Maureen McCarville, Dem 12,154 - 44 percent
Dist. 40
✔ Kevin Petersen, GOP (i) 19,356 - 75 percent
Henry Fries, Ind 6,291 - 25 percent
Dist. 42
✔ Jon Plumer, GOP (i) 16,608 - 60 percent
Theresa Valencia, Dem 10,959 - 40 percent
Dist. 43
✔ Jenna Jacobson, Dem 19,666 - 62 percent
Marisa Voelkel, GOP 11,873 - 38 percent
Dist. 44
✔ Sue Conley, Dem (i) 14,192 - 62 percent
Spencer Zimmerman, GOP 8,524 - 38 percent
Dist. 45
✔ Clinton Anderson, Dem 11,635 - 56 percent
Jeff Klett, GOP 9,221 - 44 percent
Dist. 46
✔ Melissa Ratcliff, Dem 20,708 - 70 percent
Andrew McKinney, GOP 8,997 - 30 percent
Dist. 47
✔ Jimmy Anderson, Dem (i) 23,835 - 80 percent
Lamonte Newsom, GOP 5,975 - 20 percent
Dist. 49
✔ Travis Tranel, GOP (i) 14,626 - 63 percent
Lynne Parrott, Dem 8,724 - 37 percent
Dist. 50
✔ Tony Kurtz, GOP (i) 15,514 - 65 percent
Michael Leuth, Dem 8,424 - 35 percent
Dist. 51
✔ Todd Novak, GOP (i) 14,759 - 56 percent
Leah Spicer, Dem 11,546 - 44 percent
Dist. 52
✔ Jerry O'Connor, GOP 15,053 - 62 percent
Joe Lavrenz, Dem 9,106 - 38 percent
Dist. 54
✔ Lori Palmeri, Dem 12,124 - 54 percent
Donnie Herman, GOP 10,382 - 46 percent
Dist. 55
✔ Nate Gustafson, GOP 15,097 - 55 percent
Stefanie Holt, Dem 12,571 - 45 percent
Dist. 56
✔ Dave Murphy, GOP (i) 16,875 - 59 percent
Patrick Hayden, Dem 11,710 - 41 percent
Dist. 57
✔ Lee Snodgrass, Dem (i) 13,576 - 59 percent
Andrew Fox, GOP 9,282 - 41 percent
Dist. 58
✔ Rick Gundrum, GOP (i) 21,379 - 70 percent
Mary Ann Rzeszutek, Dem 9,043 - 30 percent
Dist. 60
✔ Robert Brooks, GOP (i) 21,395 - 65 percent
Daniel Larsen, Dem 11,636 - 35 percent
Dist. 61
✔ Amanda Nedweski, GOP 17,538 - 64 percent
Max Winkels, Dem 9,848 - 36 percent
Dist. 62
✔ Robert Wittke, GOP (i) 18,202 - 61 percent
Anthony Hammes, Dem 11,417 - 39 percent
Dist. 63
✔ Robin Vos, GOP (i) 16,977 - 73 percent
Total Write-Ins, Oth 6,285 - 27 percent
Dist. 64
✔ Tip McGuire, Dem (i) 12,873 - 57 percent
Ed Hibsch, GOP 9,798 - 43 percent
Dist. 65
✔ Tod Ohnstad, Dem (i) 11,035 - 62 percent
Frank Petrick, GOP 6,803 - 38 percent
Dist. 66
✔ Greta Neubauer, Dem (i) 11,259 - 77 percent
Carl Hutton, Lib 3,338 - 23 percent
Dist. 67
✔ Rob Summerfield, GOP (i) 16,878 - 63 percent
Jason Bennett, Dem 9,807 - 37 percent
Dist. 68
✔ Karen Hurd, GOP 14,338 - 61 percent
Nate Otto, Dem 9,281 - 39 percent
Dist. 69
✔ Donna Rozar, GOP (i) 14,935 - 64 percent
Lisa Boero, Dem 8,334 - 36 percent
Dist. 70
✔ Nancy VanderMeer, GOP (i) 16,832 - 66 percent
Remy Gomez, Dem 8,663 - 34 percent
Dist. 71
✔ Katrina Shankland, Dem (i) 15,928 - 57 percent
Scott Soik, GOP 11,976 - 43 percent
Dist. 72
✔ Scott Krug, GOP (i) 16,467 - 62 percent
Criste Greening, Dem 10,024 - 38 percent
Dist. 73
✔ Angie Sapik, GOP 13,268 - 51 percent
Laura Gapske, Dem 12,740 - 49 percent
Dist. 74
✔ Chanz Green, GOP 15,956 - 53 percent
John Adams, Dem 14,272 - 47 percent
Dist. 78
✔ Lisa Subeck, Dem (i) 26,810 - 82 percent
Matt Neuhaus, GOP 5,845 - 18 percent
Dist. 79
✔ Alex Joers, Dem 24,463 - 74 percent
Victoria Fueger, GOP 8,513 - 26 percent
Dist. 80
✔ Mike Bare, Dem 23,373 - 70 percent
Jacob Luginbuhl, GOP 10,155 - 30 percent
Dist. 81
✔ David Considine, Dem (i) 17,488 - 59 percent
Shellie Benish, GOP 12,191 - 41 percent
Dist. 82
✔ Chuck Wichgers, GOP (i) 16,704 - 57 percent
Deborah Davis, Dem 12,715 - 43 percent
Dist. 83
✔ Nik Rettinger, GOP 24,141 - 79 percent
Chaz Self, Ind 6,408 - 21 percent
Dist. 84
✔ Bob Donovan, GOP 13,178 - 51 percent
Lu Ann Bird, Dem 12,653 - 49 percent
Dist. 85
✔ Patrick Snyder, GOP (i) 13,687 - 56 percent
Kristin Conway, Dem 10,651 - 44 percent
Dist. 87
✔ James Edming, GOP (i) 18,532 - 70 percent
Elizabeth Riley, Dem 8,125 - 30 percent
Dist. 88
John Macco, GOP (i) 14,451 - 58 percent
Hannah Beauchamp-Pope, Dem 10,381 - 42 percent
Dist. 89
✔ Elijah Behnke, GOP (i) 15,553 - 64 percent
Jane Benson, Dem 8,771 - 36 percent
Dist. 90
✔ Kristina Shelton, Dem (i) 9,885 - 59 percent
Micah Behnke, GOP 6,818 - 41 percent
Dist. 91
✔ Jodi Emerson, Dem (i) 16,463 - 65 percent
Josh Stanley, GOP 8,994 - 35 percent
Dist. 92
✔ Treig Pronschinske, GOP (i) 15,680 - 63 percent
Maria Bamonti, Dem 9,056 - 37 percent
Dist. 93
✔ Warren Petryk, GOP (i) 16,002 - 60 percent
Alison Page, Dem 10,775 - 40 percent
Dist. 94
✔ Steve Doyle, Dem (i) 14,826 - 51 percent
Ryan Huebsch, GOP 14,069 - 49 percent
Dist. 95
✔ Jill Billings, Dem (i) 16,895 - 67 percent
Chris Woodard, GOP 8,366 - 33 percent
Dist. 96
✔ Loren Oldenburg, GOP (i) 14,777 - 59 percent
Jayne Swiggum, Dem 10,467 - 41 percent
Dist. 98
✔ Adam Neylon, GOP (i) 16,439 - 59 percent
Christina Barry, Dem 11,304 - 41 percent
Dist. 99
✔ Cindi Duchow, GOP (i) 24,195 - 70 percent
Alec Dahms, Dem 10,558 - 30 percent
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF
✔ Kalvin Barrett, Dem 225,620 - 76%
Anthony D. Hamilton, GOP 69,531 - 24%
DANE COUNTY REFERENDUMS
Legalization of marijuana
✔ Yes 244,830 - 82%
No 53,930 - 18%
Expungement of marijuana convictions
✔ Yes 244,404 - 82%
No 52,945 - 18%
Repeal of 1849 abortion law
✔ Yes 254,116 - 85%
No 43,169 - 15%
MUNICIPAL REFERENDUMS
Town of Medina
Appointment of town treasurer
✔ Yes 462 - 65%
No 254 - 35%
Village of Shorewood Hills
Exceed levy limit
✔ Yes 785 - 55%
No 630 - 45%
Village of Waunakee
Construction of outdoor aquatics facility
✔ No 5,061 - 60%
Yes 3,329 - 40%
City of Middleton
Exceed levy limit
✔ Yes 7,153 - 62%
No 4,406 - 38%
SCHOOL REFERENDUMS
Belleville
Exceed revenue limit, recurring
✔ Yes 1,897 - 60%
No 1,240 - 40%
Fort Atkinson
Exceed revenue limit, recurring and nonrecurring
✔ No 4,162 - 53%
Yes 3,644 - 47%
Construction borrowing
✔ Yes 4,154 - 53%
No 3,696 - 47%
Jefferson
Athletic complex
✔ Yes 2,935 - 53%
No 2,655 - 47%
Safety & security updates
✔ No 3,232 - 58%
Yes 2,329 - 42%
Lake Mills
Exceed revenue limit, recurring
✔ No 2,987 - 57%
Yes 2,213 - 43%
Intermediate school construction
✔ No 2,894 - 56%
Yes 2,301 - 44%
Middleton-CP
Exceed revenue limit, 4 years
✔ Yes 14,592 - 63%
No 8,606 - 37%
Monroe
Exceed revenue limit, recurring
✔ Yes 3,741 - 55%
No 3,121 - 45%
Mount Horeb
Exceed revenue limit, recurring
✔ Yes 4,707 - 65%
No 2,525 - 35%
North Crawford
Facility improvement
✔ Yes 956 - 68%
No 447 - 32%
Exceed revenue limit, recurring
✔ Yes 873 - 62%
No 529 - 38%
Oregon
Exceed revenue limit, recurring
✔ Yes 7,969 - 60%
No 5,348 - 40%
Parkview
$15.4M borrowing
✔ No 1,553 - 52%
Yes 1,434 - 48%
Exceed revenue limit, recurring
✔ No 1,511 - 51%
Yes 1,479 - 49%
Stoughton
Question 1: Borrowing for construction, remodeling
✔ Yes 7,441 - 66%
No 3,865 - 34%
Question 2: Gymnasium addition
✔ Yes 7,067 - 63%
No 4,232 - 37%
Sun Prairie
Exceed revenue limit, recurring
✔ Yes 141,999 - 94%
No 9,280 - 6%
Verona
Exceed revenue limit, recurring
✔ Yes 10,663 - 70%
No 4,597 - 30%
Waterloo
Exceed revenue limit, 5 years
✔ No 583 - 58%
Yes 427 - 42%
Waunakee
Question 1: Borrowing for construction, remodeling
✔ Yes 6,518 - 53%
No 5,866 - 47%
Question 2: Exceed revenue limit, 3 years
✔ Yes 7,469 - 60%
No 4,923 - 40%