State Assembly poised to vote on repeal of Tony Evers' mask mandate

Evers has made multiple extensions to his statewide emergency order and mask mandate since they first went into effect in August. The Democratic governor and public health officials have touted the mask requirement as a pivotal step in mitigating transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Republicans say the Legislature, not Evers, has the authority to initiate a mask mandate beyond the governor's 60-day limit, but so far have not proposed any such measure.

“This is not about whether face masks are good or bad,” Nass said Tuesday. “This is about repeatedly issuing emergency orders contrary to what the law allows. It’s about the rule of law.”

Members of the Evers’ administration have said the use of multiple emergency orders to extend the mask mandate is appropriate and necessary to adjust to the changing and ongoing pandemic. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has yet to rule on a challenge to the mask mandate.

Nearly 40 groups representing public health organizations, churches and assisted living facilities have registered in opposition to the resolution. No organizations have registered in favor of it.