State Assembly poised to vote on repeal of Tony Evers' mask mandate

The state Assembly plans to convene Thursday to take up a joint resolution that would eliminate Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate — one of the state’s only remaining preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
What's more, repealing the mask mandate could cut the state off from more than $49 million in federal food assistance for more than 242,000 low-income families.
The measure to eliminate the governor's emergency order already passed the Senate on Tuesday, largely along party lines with two GOP Senators opposed. As a joint resolution, the item just needs to pass both chambers and does not require the governor’s approval. Evers’ latest emergency order and mask mandate are slated to run until March 20.
If the emergency order is repealed, Wisconsin could lose more than $49.3 million in FoodShare benefits, according to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The memo, which was requested by Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, states that federal COVID-19 aid passed last year provides assistance to households participating in food assistance programs as long as the state has an existing emergency health order in place. The state Department of Health Services estimates that more than 242,000 Wisconsin households will receive such emergency benefits this month.
"Without a state emergency or disaster declaration FoodShare recipients are not eligible for these additional benefits," according to the memo.
Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater, who authored the joint resolution to repeal the state emergency order, responded to the LFB memo in a statement that "the situation facing the legislature has not changed regarding the unlawful issuance of multiple emergency declarations by Governor Evers."
Nass also suggested the Legislature can resolve the food assistance funding issue by passing a standalone bill, or by amending a COVID-19 relief package currently in the Senate. That legislative package already faces potential hurdles after Assembly Republicans amended the Senate-approved version earlier this week to add back in items that Evers could oppose.
Republicans in the Assembly and Senate have said the effort to eliminate the statewide mask order has nothing to do with masks, but rather concerns that the Democratic governor has overextended his authority by issuing repeated emergency orders for the same ongoing issue — the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 5,700 Wisconsinites.
Evers has made multiple extensions to his statewide emergency order and mask mandate since they first went into effect in August. The Democratic governor and public health officials have touted the mask requirement as a pivotal step in mitigating transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Republicans say the Legislature, not Evers, has the authority to initiate a mask mandate beyond the governor's 60-day limit, but so far have not proposed any such measure.
“This is not about whether face masks are good or bad,” Nass said Tuesday. “This is about repeatedly issuing emergency orders contrary to what the law allows. It’s about the rule of law.”
Members of the Evers’ administration have said the use of multiple emergency orders to extend the mask mandate is appropriate and necessary to adjust to the changing and ongoing pandemic. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has yet to rule on a challenge to the mask mandate.
Nearly 40 groups representing public health organizations, churches and assisted living facilities have registered in opposition to the resolution. No organizations have registered in favor of it.
If the state mask rule is eliminated, local orders, like those in Madison and Milwaukee, would remain in effect. Dane County’s local order requires everyone age five and older to wear a mask when indoors, with some exceptions.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in an email following the state Senate's vote to eliminate the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, "Wisconsin’s do-nothing legislature finally found something to do: more harm." She vowed that Madison's order will remain in place.
"Here in Madison, we understand and respect science, and will continue to follow our local mask order to keep ourselves and each other safe,” Rhodes-Conway said.