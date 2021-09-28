State Assembly set to vote on critical race theory ban

Teaching public school students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias would be banned under legislation Republicans are set to pass in the state Assembly Tuesday.

GOP lawmakers are also slated to approve a bill that would create a statewide civics curriculum that all Wisconsin public and private schools would have to follow. The measure would require all public school students to take at least a half credit in civics education in order to graduate.

The first measure, which would prohibit teaching concepts under the rubric of "critical race theory," began circulating in the state Legislature this summer amid a nationwide push among conservatives to police how teachers talk about race in the classroom. The theory asserts that racism is integral to the nation’s social structures and policies, not an aberration from them.

The bill is all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a former state schools superintendent.

Opponents have criticized the measure as an attempt to strip local control from school districts and say it misinterprets the concept of critical race theory, which focuses on social and racial inequality in U.S. law and institutions.

Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, characterized the measure on Tuesday as a way to sew division similar to former President Richard Nixon's "southern strategy," a campaign that used fear of crime and lawlessness to tap into white Southern voters' opposition to racial integration and equality without using overtly racist language.

"AB 411 and bills like it are a poor attempt at reverse psychology to sew seeds of division and hate by playing on the fears of a shrinking white majority," Myers said.

Bill co-author Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, said the bill follows concerns raised by parents over materials being taught to their children in primary and secondary schools. A similar GOP-authored bill would prohibit the same concepts from being taught in universities and technical colleges.

The bills would ban seven concepts from the classroom, including that one race or sex is superior to another; a person is inherently racist by virtue of his or her race or sex; a person’s moral character is necessarily determined by race or sex; and systems based on meritocracy are racist or sexist or designed to oppress people of another race. An amendment to the bill removed from the legislation one additional concept — that a person should feel guilty for past acts committed by people of his or her race or sex.

Under the bill, the Department of Public Instruction would be required to withhold 10% of a school's state aid if the department determines that the school district or charter school taught race or sex stereotyping or required prohibited employee training.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and other Republicans have characterized critical race theory as an unacceptable type of race and sex stereotyping that the bill aims to ban.

"The idea that we are going to say that one race is superior, that one religion is better than the other, that one sex has certain characteristics that make it better than the other, that is preposterous, is should never happen," Vos told reporters Tuesday. "For people who went to civics and understand what America stands for, we should be a colorblind society that judges everybody based on the content of their character — as somebody much more eloquent than me said — than on the color of their skin."

Another bill set for passage in the Assembly would ban similar concepts from being taught in trainings to employees of local and state government.

Another education-related measure would require the state superintendent to include cursive writing in the English Language Arts model academic standards. Both the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the School Administrators Alliance, which represent school boards and superintendents across the state, opposed the bill.

