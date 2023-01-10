 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State ban on conversion therapy could be suspended by GOP-led rules committee

  Updated
  • 0

A legislative committee that reviews administrative rules is set to vote Thursday on a measure that, if passed, would suspend a recently implemented ban on the use of “conversion therapy” by counselors to attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The review by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, which plans to take up the measure at 10:30 a.m. in the Capitol, is the latest in a more than two-year battle over the widely discredited practice.

Based on a process launched in 2018 under former GOP Gov. Scott Walker’s administration, the state Department of Safety and Professional Services’ board that licenses marriage and family therapists, counselors and social workers developed a rule in 2020 that includes a provision prohibiting conversion therapy.

In 2021, the rules committee introduced a bill to block the rule. A few months later, the Republican-led Assembly and Senate sent the bill to committee, which effectively negated the rule for the rest of the Legislature’s two-year session because it meant it wouldn’t reach the desk of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would be able to veto it. Previous bills seeking to prohibit conversion therapy have failed to gain any traction in the GOP-led chambers.

The DSPS board’s original rule went back into effect last month after the conclusion of the previous legislative session, said Mike Mikalsen, a spokesperson for Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.

Mikalsen said the issue before the committee is not on the merits of conversion therapy itself, saying instead that DSPS and the counselors examining board do not have the statutory power to implement the rule.

“Agencies and boards … they cannot on their own expand what they believe should be in statute,” Mikalsen said. “In this case, they decided they wanted to pick this fight, so they have.”

Republican-led committee punts on rule to prohibit conversion therapy

Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, called that “disingenuous at best.”

“This is about whether or not professionals in these few regulated professions can basically hold their professional licenses and charge people money for what is basically an abusive, discredited practice,” Roys said.

A memo prepared by the Wisconsin Legislative Council in 2020 notes that state statutes “likely provide significant authority” to the DSPS board to promulgate the rule.

In addition to suspending the rule, the rules committee is expected to vote Thursday to introduce a bill that would amend state statute to bar the DSPS board from promulgating any rule that says intervention to try to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity amounts to unprofessional conduct.

Even if such a bill were to make it through the Legislature, it would almost certainly be vetoed by Evers, who has strongly opposed the practice of conversion therapy.

Evers signed an executive order in 2021 banning the use of state funds by the departments of Health Services, Children and Families, and Corrections for conversion therapy for individuals under the age of 18.

Conversion therapy for minors has been banned in more than a dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, Madison, Sun Prairie, West Allis, Shorewood, Cudahy, Glendale, Racine, Sheboygan, Appleton, Eau Claire and Superior. Roughly 20 states have also banned the practice.

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, calls conversion therapy, also known as “reparative therapy,” “dangerous and discredited” and rejected by mainstream medical and mental health organizations for decades. Both the American Psychological Association and American Medical Association have also denounced conversion therapy.

“Conversion therapy is a horrible, harmful practice,” said Marc Herstand, executive director of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Association of Social Workers. “Every mental health and medical health profession has condemned it. It causes a terrible impact on LBGTQ youth, serious mental health issues, suicidality.”

