State budget committee approves $1.65 million deal to add 220 acres to Devil's Lake State Park

Wisconsin's budget committee on Thursday approved spending $1.65 million to add 220 acres of land to Devil’s Lake State Park, the state's most popular park.

The land acquisition was unanimously supported by state’s Natural Resources Board last month and sent to the state budget committee for passive review. No objections were raised with the deal and it was approved Thursday.

The land purchase will be made through the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, which the state uses to purchase new land for parks and recreation areas. Officials have said the $1.65 million purchase price comes in below two appraisals on the 220 acres, which valued the property at $1.78 million and $1.73 million.

Located on the southwestern edge of the park, the 220 acres could be used for hunting and wildlife watching, and could also be developed into hiking and mountain biking trails, according to a memo on the proposed purchase.