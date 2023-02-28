The Republican co-chairs of the state's powerful budget committee on Tuesday signaled a 3.25% flat income tax, an idea floated by the Senate's top Republican, is "unlikely" to be included in the state's next two-year spending plan.

Speaking at a WisPolitics.com luncheon in Madison, budget committee co-chairs Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said their long-term goal is to shift the state away from its more than 110-year-old progressive income tax to a flat tax. However, both acknowledged that is not likely to be a component of the 2023-25 biennial budget, which lawmakers hope to have wrapped up by the end of June.

"It’s not going to happen overnight," Marklein said. "I doubt it will happen in this budget.”

Born said the Legislature will include tax cuts in the coming budget that will move the state closer to a flat tax, but added it's "probably unlikely to get to a full flat tax in this budget."

"We have to be competitive, especially in the Midwest … so that’s going to have to be a goal that we're going to continue to work towards," Born added.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, earlier this year unveiled his proposal to phase down Wisconsin's four income tax brackets until the state reaches a 3.25% flat tax for all earners in 2026. The shift would reduce revenues by just shy of $5 billion over the first two years, according to LeMahieu’s office.

Gov. Tony Evers has said he would veto a flat tax if it came to his desk. The Democratic governor has called for roughly $1.2 billion in income tax cuts for low- and middle-income residents.

The governor and state lawmakers enter the budget process with a more than $7 billion projected state surplus, which provides the opportunity to address calls for tax cuts as well as increased spending on state services and programs. The trick will be reaching a consensus between the Democratic governor and GOP-led Legislature, which proved challenging in Evers' first term in office.

Evers unveiled his $103.8 billion two-year spending plan two weeks ago. The 2023-25 biennial budget proposal would mark a nearly 18% increase in spending in the first year, followed by an almost 1% decrease the second year.

Legislative Republicans have signaled they plan to handle Evers' proposal as they have done the previous two times by stripping the measure down to its base and starting over from scratch. The Republican-controlled budget committee will soon begin rewriting the budget that will eventually be sent back to Evers' desk sometime this summer.

Speaking at the Wisconsin Counties Association's legislative conference on Tuesday in Madison, Evers said he remains optimistic that both sides can find compromise in the coming months.

“I don’t think I’ll get everything I want, nor will they,” Evers said.

“I’m convinced that we're going to be able to increase our funding for schools, to be able to continue fixing our roads and bridges, and broadband,” Evers added.

Another issue that Democrats and Republicans appear to agree upon is increasing funding for counties and municipalities, Evers said. In his budget, Evers called for funneling 20% of the state's sales tax revenue to local communities for basic services through the state's shared revenue program. It’s a proposal Republicans had raised before Evers proposed it in his budget.

State Journal reporter Alexander Shur contributed to this report.