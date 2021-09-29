State contracts with Madison-based Flexion to begin updates to unemployment system

The state Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday announced it has contracted with Madison-based software development company Flexion to begin updating the department's decades-old unemployment system, which has been blamed for delaying the processing of claims during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The department's plan to modernize the state’s unemployment system, which uses 60-year-old COBOL computing language, comes as the state tries to address ongoing concerns surrounding the state's ability to quickly and effectively process, adjudicate and pay out unemployment claims to Wisconsinites across the state — including some who have reported waiting months for payment.

"With the pandemic, we saw a significant increase day-over-day back in March of 2020 with the sheer volume of claims that came in and it was exacerbated in our state by the antiquated technology and our inability to process, code and move through just the sheer volume of claims," DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek said during a call with reporters Wednesday.

“In terms of guarantees, I think we’re putting all of the systems in place to ensure, to the best of our ability, that we are able to respond quickly to any changes we see in the future," she added.

State officials said Flexion was chosen through a competitive RFP process that brought in 18 submissions.

The contract is expected to cost about $4 million annually over four years for a total cost of about $16.5 million over the full term of the contract, excluding any hardware and software needed to support the new system. All told, the state has said full infrastructure updates could cost up to $80 million, with the entirety of that expected to be covered by federal funds.

Neeraj Kulkarni, DWD chief information officer, said department officials will begin creating an implementation roadmap with Flexion to plan out IT updates and claimants should be able to notice initial changes to the state's unemployment system "very soon."

Pechacek said other changes to the unemployment process include updated call centers, which will launch next week and be fully implemented by February 2022, and a virtual career center that will go live in the coming days that aims to better connect job seekers with prospective employers in the state.

Pechacek also said the department has increased the number of administrative law judges, who preside over the appeals process for unemployment claims, from 17 before the pandemic to more than 60. She said the department is continuing recruitment efforts to onboard additional judges.

Despite those efforts, the department continues to come under fire, particularly from state Republicans, over reported delays in processing claims or settling adjudication needs or appeals.

DWD reported more than 35,000 weekly unemployment insurance claims and more than 12,500 appeals pending scheduling for the week ending Sept. 18. The average age of appeals that were filed and awaiting a hearing was 55 days.

To compare, the department saw more than 94,500 weekly claims and more than 13,800 appeals pending scheduling in the week ending April 17. The average age of appeals that were filed and awaiting a hearing was 78 days.

The state reported earlier this month that preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the state's unemployment rate remained at 3.9% for the month of August. The state's labor participation rate increased from 66.4% in July to 66.5% last month.