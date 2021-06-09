State could miss out on $2.3 billion in K-12 funding with GOP budget

The state could miss out on $2.3 billion in federal stimulus funds if the Republican-led budget-writing committee doesn't commit more funding to Wisconsin's K-12 schools, according to a new memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

The memo, provided Wednesday to Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Bend, represents an increase from the $1.5 billion originally estimated to be at risk last month.

Republicans on the budget committee voted last month to increase state taxpayer funding for schools by $128 million over the next two-year budget, less than 10% of the roughly $1.6 billion increase sought by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Republicans also voted to set aside $350 million in the state’s budget stabilization fund to “maintain education funding stability in the future,” although that fund can be tapped for any purpose so there’s no guarantee those dollars would end up going to schools.

In order to receive the more than $1.5 billion in education funding included in the latest federal package, the state needs to spend at least the average K-12 allocation made from fiscal years 2016-17 through 2017-18, the Fiscal Bureau said last month.