State Democratic Party raised more than twice that of the GOP in 2020

Ultimately, Democratic candidates received about 46% of total votes cast in state Assembly races, but ended up with only 38 of 99 seats after winning two new districts. In state Senate races, Democratic candidates secured about 47% of total votes, but only picked up 38% of the seats on the ballot and now control only 12 of 33 seats.

In terms of spending, the state Democratic Party doled out more than $24.7 million and ended the year with cash balances of about $550,000, while the GOP spent more than $9.9 million and ended the year with almost $450,000 on hand, according to WDC.