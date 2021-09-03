State DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk to retire later this month

State Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, who has been one of the state's leading voices for public health and vaccinations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will retire from her post later this month.

The news of Van Dijk's departure, announced Friday by Gov. Tony Evers, marks the latest change in leadership at DHS as the state navigates the pandemic and ongoing vaccination efforts. Back in January, former DHS Secretary Andrea Palm announced she would leave the state to take on the role of deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — effectively becoming Biden’s No. 2 health official.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve in the role of Deputy Secretary. I am especially proud of the way our staff across DHS and all of state government came together to protect the people of Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Van Dijk said in a statement. “I thank Governor Evers and Secretary-designee (Karen) Timberlake for their trust and support, and after nearly 40 years of service as a nurse and public health leader, it is time that I recommit to the needs of my family.”