State Elections Commission deadlocks on drop box guidance following Supreme Court ruling

The state’s bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday failed to issue any guidance to the state’s more than 1,800 election clerks on absentee ballot drop boxes following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling banning use of the boxes.

At the same time, comments made by the Supreme Court’s conservative justices expressing doubt in the results of the 2020 presidential election have former President Donald Trump and gubernatorial candidate Timothy Ramthun again calling on state Republicans to decertify the results of the 20-month-old presidential election, despite no evidence it contained widespread fraud.

The court also ruled that absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk’s office or designated alternate site, but did not rule on whether voters can have others take their ballots to the mailbox. While state law says absentee ballots shall be mailed by the voter, federal laws allow disabled voters to get assistance delivering their ballots.

On Tuesday, the commission’s three Republican and three Democratic members deadlocked on a handful of votes related to drop box guidance. Republican members proposed guidance solidifying the court’s decision, while Democratic appointees said that would only confuse clerks less than a month before the Aug. 9 primary.

The commission left open the possibility of revisiting the issue at a future meeting.

Writing for the majority in the 4-3 decision, conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley took aim at guidance issued by the Elections Commission in early 2020 to allow election clerks to use their discretion when determining whether to make use of drop boxes. State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes.

Bradley wrote that “hundreds of ballot drop boxes have been set up in past elections, prompted by the memos, and thousands of votes have been cast via this unlawful method.”

“The failure to follow election laws is a fact which forces everyone ... to question the legitimacy of election results,” she wrote.

Writing in dissent, liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley noted that the Election Commission’s guidance was adapted from resources provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Drop boxes were apparently secure enough for the federal Department of Homeland Security, yet the majority/lead opinion still contends that they cause people to lose faith in our elections,” she wrote.

Ramthun briefing

Hours before the commission’s meeting, state Rep. Ramthun held a press briefing at the Capitol to once again call on state lawmakers to take up his resolution seeking to decertify the state’s presidential election results — something experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a legal and constitutional impossibility.

Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, said he updated the resolution after the Supreme Court’s ruling. He alleged the ruling means any ballot dropped into one of the secure, free-standing drop boxes in the 2020 election should be deemed null and void. He also suggested that local law enforcement may need to seize ballot drop boxes, voting machines or other equipment.

“I am not a conspiracy theorist. I am not,” Ramthun told reporters. “This is not going to go away until something’s done.”

Supporters of Ramthun attending the briefing responded with “Amen.”

Ramthun said his resolution only applies to the presidential election, and not the dozens of other races, including his own, on the 2020 ballot.

Recounts and court decisions have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes in 2020.

Speaking to reporters in Green Bay on Tuesday, Michels said he would need to see more details when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the 2020 presidential election results, according to WKOW.

GOP gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has said the 2020 election was “rigged,” but has not called for decertifying the results.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has also made claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, but has opposed decertifying the election.