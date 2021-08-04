State employees required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, starting Thursday

As with other DOA mandates, the reinstated mask mandate does not apply to the state Legislature, Supreme Court or local school districts.

The new state employee mask mandate comes as an increasing number of organizations, such as universities, are again mandating masks as COVID-19 cases rise.

On Tuesday, UW-Madison officials announced plans to reinstate its indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors starting Thursday. But on the same day, a Republican-controlled legislative committee voted to require University of Wisconsin System campuses to first get the committee’s approval before imposing mandatory masking, COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies.

Wisconsin reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a daily average of of 902, the highest since February, when vaccines were scarce.