State extends $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward program to Sept. 19

Wisconsin residents looking to secure a $100 gift card in exchange for getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have two more weeks to do so, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

The Democratic governor last week announced that $100 Visa gift cards would be offered to anyone age 12 and older who receives a first dose of any coronavirus vaccine from a Wisconsin provider between Aug. 20 and this coming Monday. On Friday, Evers extended the program to Sept. 19, adding that more than 65,000 first doses of the vaccine had been administered in the first 12 days of the incentive program.

"We’re excited to see so many Wisconsinites across the state rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and safety of themselves and others and claiming their $100 reward,” Evers said. “I'm glad to be able to extend this program to give others the opportunity to take advantage of this great offer, and to do their part to help protect our state and stop the spread of the Delta variant.”

Coronavirus cases have been rising across the state since late June, due in large part to the more contagious delta variant, and the seven-day average of positive cases per test has reached 8.1%, similar to the average back in January, according to the state Department of Health Services.