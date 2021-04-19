State, Foxconn say new deal reached for southeast Wisconsin manufacturing plant with fewer tax credits

After more than a year of negotiations, state and Foxconn Technology Group officials say they've reached a new agreement regarding the Taiwan-based company's manufacturing plant near Racine that would provide Foxconn fewer state tax credits than originally agreed upon.

The embattled Foxconn project in southeastern Wisconsin has faced considerable scrutiny over the last three years for failing to meet expectations laid out in its originally 2017 agreement. State officials told the company more than a year ago it would not be eligible for tax credits under the existing contract and a new agreement would be necessary.

The new contract, which still must go through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. board of directors for final approval, would provide Foxconn with reduced tax incentives in exchange for a more flexible agreement. Details on the new contract were not immediately provided.

The WEDC board is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement Monday, Gov. Tony Evers said the new agreement "works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state."