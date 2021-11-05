State GOP chair: 'Hanging my hat' on Sen. Ron Johnson running in 2022

The head of the Wisconsin Republican Party said he believes the state's 2022 ticket will include U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has yet to formally announce if he plans to seek another term next year.

Speaking with reporters Friday, state Republican Party chair Paul Farrow said he's confident other potential GOP candidates waiting in the wings would be able to ensure Republicans hold onto the U.S. Senate seat if Johnson, R-Oshkosh, does not run for reelection.

"I think they would be formidable opponents if Sen. Johnson decides not to run, but I am hanging my hat that I think he is going to run for reelection and will be able to be a strong voice for us in the U.S. Senate moving forward," Farrow said.

Johnson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. A late entry into the 2022 race wouldn't be unusual for Johnson, who waited until late April 2010 before announcing his bid for that year's November general election.

If Johnson, who reported raising about $906,000 between July through September of this year, does run again, he may face a challenging midterm election that does not bode well for incumbents, according to a Marquette Law School Poll released earlier this week.

The poll found that 38% said they would definitely or probably vote for Johnson if those elections were held today. Fifty-two percent said they would vote for someone other than Johnson and 10% said they don't know or declined to answer.

Republican National Committee regional communications director Chris Walker downplayed incumbent-related concerns raised in the poll, adding that recent polling in Virginia and New Jersey drastically downplayed what ultimately ended up showing big Republican gains in both states earlier this week, with Republican governor-elect Glenn Younkin's win in Virginia and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's narrow victory in New Jersey. President Joe Biden carried both states by considerable margins in 2020 and, in Wisconsin, he won last year by less than 1 percentage point.

"I feel confident that a Republican would be able to mount a very strong and serious and winning campaign given the environment that we’re seeing both in Wisconsin and nationally," Walker said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said it's well-understood that next year's midterms will be "a tough fight," but added that Democrats are energized heading into what will be a pivotal election for the party as they try to secure a second term for Gov. Tony Evers and prevent Republicans, who hold the state Senate and Assembly and have supported a majority of Supreme Court justices, from controlling all levers of state government.

Currently, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is the most prominent Republican seeking to oust Evers.

Small-business owner and entrepreneur Jonathan Wichmann also is running, while Republicans Adam Fischer, James Kellen and Leonard Larson Jr. also have filed paperwork to run.

Former President Donald Trump last month called on retired U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy to enter Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial race. Duffy lists New Jersey as his state of residence and has not indicated any plans to run in Wisconsin.

Other Republicans considering a gubernatorial run include former businessman and four-term state Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, and former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Nicholson has said he is planning to run for either governor or U.S. Senate but is awaiting a decision from Johnson on his 2022 plans.

Democratic candidates seeking to unseat Johnson include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry. Other Democrats in the race include Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Millennial Action Project founder Steven Olikara, Wausau physician Gillian Battino, Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis and state emergency management administrator Darrell Williams.

The deadline to register as a candidate for the 2022 general election is June 1 of next year, leaving plenty of time for more names to be added to the ballot.

