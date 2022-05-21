State GOP party not endorsing a gubernatorial candidate heading into August primary

The state Republican party will not endorse any of the GOP candidates running to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall after former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch won the majority of votes, but came about 6 percentage points short of the votes needed to secure the party's endorsement and the resources that come with it.

The first vote cast by delegates gathering in Middleton's Madison Marriott West for the annual state GOP convention on Saturday was to add a "no endorsement" box to the state party's ballot, an option that’s been demanded by a growing number of county parties critical of the party's endorsement process and establishment Republicans in Wisconsin, who they've blamed for losses in recent statewide elections.

Hours later, the four top Republicans in the gubernatorial race — Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and construction business owner Tim Michels — failed to get the 60% of delegate votes needed to secure the endorsement. More than 40% of the roughly 1,500 delegates voted in favor of a "no endorsement" option.

Despite disagreement on the endorsement process and continued discourse within the party over the now 18-month-old presidential election, Republicans tried to champion a message of unity as the only way to defeat Evers and stave off a packed field of Democratic candidates seeking to oust U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

“Our mission is to heal and unify this nation, but we do so by being inclusive," Johnson said. "We do it by welcoming people and asking them to join us in our mission to save this country.”

But Republicans' fixation on the 2020 election has to led to disagreement within the party. Several county parties have passed resolutions seeking decertification of the 2020 election's results, something that's been described as a constitutional impossibility by legal experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who has said he believes there was widespread fraud in the state's presidential election.

Speaking in a panel discussion, Vos was met with boos from delegates when he said the Legislature has no ability to decertify the election. Vos told reporters after the panel that the opposition he's faced from some within the party is the result of "diversity of thought."

“I think for most of the people who are watching, it is crystal clear that we need to focus on the future, solve the problems that happened in 2020, make sure we know exactly what they were so they can’t happen again, but we have to focus on winning in 2022 and then ultimately winning in 2024," Vos said.

Persistent skepticism over the presidential election has been fueled in large part by former President Donald Trump's pressure on the party to accept his unfounded claims of widespread fraud, despite recounts, court decisions and multiple reviews affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

"Yes, election integrity is the No. 1 issue in the state," Ramthun said during his 12-minute pitch for the party's nomination. "I will never stop pursuing closure for truth and transparency to get it right so we can feel comfortable about what we do when we go to the ballot location."

Kleefisch, Nicholson and Michels have also taken aim at the 2020 election, which Kleefisch described as "rigged" and Michels said was "maybe" stolen. On Saturday, candidates focused largely on the goal of unseating Evers this fall when each given 12 minutes to speak before endorsement votes were taken.

Recent polling by the Marquette Law School found that Republicans who are the most doubtful in the accuracy of the 2020 election are also the most enthused to vote this fall. Election skepticism could tip the scales among the state's impassioned primary voters, but the topic is less appealing to the larger makeup of general election voters, who are less enthusiastic about relitigating the 2020 election.

Vos said he's not concerned that election skepticism could dampen GOP turnout this fall, noting that Saturday's convention was "one of the most excited crowds that I've seen in my lifetime."

“There is more enthusiasm for conservative candidates this year than we have seen in a generation," he said. "That’s a preface of what’s going to happen this fall."

No endorsement

The state GOP party in 2009 removed the option to not endorse candidates at the annual state convention.

Facing pressure from county parties seeking to eliminate the state party's endorsement process, a “no endorsement” option was added to the ballot by the party’s rules committee. Some delegates have said the endorsement helps determine viable candidates leading up to the primary, while others criticized what they've called an attempt by establishment Republicans to hand-pick preferred candidates.

A proposed amendment to strike the "no endorsement" option from the ballot failed on a 338-509 vote, according to a count of delegates.

"What we’ll be doing from the party perspective is supporting the Republican theme as we move forward until we have candidates after Aug. 9," state GOP party chair Paul Farrow said in an interview with WisPolitics.com Friday.

Kleefisch, who received more than 50% of delegates' votes in two separate rounds of voting but not enough to secure the endorsement, said she was "declaring victory" when speaking with reporters after the vote.

"To see the support in here today was nothing short of amazing to me," Kleefisch said.

Nicholson, who pressed the state party to eliminate the endorsement process leading up to Saturday's event and encouraged delegates to check the "no endorsement" box, received about 3% of votes.

"There is no doubt that Rebecca Kleefisch wanted this incredibly badly, she lost, and at the end of the day the people of Wisconsin won," Nicholson told reporters after Saturday's vote. "I very clearly told everybody to vote for no endorsement … no endorsement carried the day — we won."

Kleefisch received endorsement votes from almost 52% of delegates on the first ballot, with the “no endorsement” option receiving more than 36% of votes. While Ramthun, Nicholson and Michels all received less than 6%, Ramthun’s 5.1% was the third most, placing him on the second ballot. Kleefisch saw a minimal bump in the second round of voting, however, reaching about 54.6% while the "no endorsement" option received almost 43% of votes.

Resolutions

The party's focus on the 2020 election — a topic that took center stage at last year's state GOP convention — was also evident in some of the resolutions before delegates Saturday, including measures calling for all ballots to be hand-counted on Election Day and dissolving the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a GOP-created agency that has come under fire from Republicans for how the 2020 election was administered.

While the resolutions would need to be drafted and passed by state lawmakers to take effect, the proposals underscore the party's priorities if a Republican defeats Evers in the Nov. 8 general election. Evers has vetoed multiple bills passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature seeking to place more restrictions on election administration, drop boxes and absentee ballots.

Kleefisch, Nicholson and Ramthun have called for dismantling the state elections commission. Michels proposes drastically overhauling the agency, including terminating all six members of the bipartisan commission.

Other resolutions before delegates this weekend include measures opposing vaccine mandates, criminalizing physical treatments for minors who want to transition their gender and supporting the death penalty for people who kill police officers.

Republicans will also vote on resolutions laying out the party's opposition to universal gun background checks and support for bans on abortions and the teaching of critical race theory — a decades-old academic framework used to understand how racism has affected laws and institutions. The concept has become a primary campaign talking point among conservatives trying to galvanize their base and drive school board recalls.

Speaking with reporters outside the convention in front of a mobile billboard that read "GOP Dumpster Fire," chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Ben Wikler said "Republicans are at each other's throats trying to figure out who can be most extreme."

"Throughout this governor’s race, we’ve seen a group of four Republican candidates leap-frog each other further and further to the extreme and radical right," Wikler said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0