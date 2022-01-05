State GOP Senate leader: Vetoed election bills likely to return

Republicans in the state Senate plan to reintroduce a handful of election-related measures — some similar to bills vetoed last year by Gov. Tony Evers — that would place restrictions on absentee ballots, among other measures.

In a Wednesday interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, also said addressing the state's workforce challenges will be a top priority in the coming session. He also said it was "unfortunate" that former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman called on a fellow Republican state senator to resign after criticizing his review of the 2020 election.

While specific bill language was not available, LeMahieu said the package of election-related measures will likely be based on last year's report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but did make recommendations on how elections can be improved. Some bills will be very similar to a package of election-related measures vetoed by Evers back in August, he added.

LeMahieu said he expects to see bills in the coming session that would require most people who are "indefinitely confined" — unable to get to the polls by themselves — to provide a photo ID to vote and prohibit clerks from correcting errors or filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes, among other measures.

"Those are some of the topics that the Audit Bureau flagged and topics that we’ll be putting before the governor again," LeMahieu said. "It will be interesting to see, with the lens of a nonpartisan agency suggesting these changes, if the governor will veto them again, even though I think he sort of indicated he plans on it."

Evers' office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The Democratic governor vetoed a package of six election-related bills back in August that he described at the time as "anti-democratic."

The GOP-authored bills would have imposed a litany of restrictions on voters and elections administration. Among them were measures restricting who can return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter, limiting the use of indefinitely confined status when applying for absentee ballots, and prohibiting clerks from correcting minor errors on absentee ballot application materials.

“Democracy isn’t something that just happens for us, we choose to make it every day," Evers said in a statement when he vetoed the bills last year. "When I ran for this office, I promised that I’d work to protect the right of every eligible person to vote."

LeMahieu said he hopes Evers will change his mind on some of the bills based on recommendations made by the Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which also found no evidence of widespread fraud but did encourage improvements to election administration.

"Hopefully this creates more weight and Evers takes these bills seriously this time and doesn’t just fall into the partisans on his side to veto them automatically without taking a serious look at them," he said.

LeMahieu also expressed support for a request made last week by Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who co-chairs the Legislature's GOP-led joint rules committee, calling for motions to force the Wisconsin Elections Commission to quickly create rules for missing information on absentee envelopes, along with rules for ballot drop boxes. A meeting has not been scheduled on the matter.

The bipartisan elections commission voted in early December to begin the administrative rule-making process for several recommendations in the Audit Bureau's report. The rule-making process can take as long as 13 months to complete and requires approval from the governor and a Republican-controlled rules committee. The commission will vote in future meetings on specific rule proposals.

In addition to the Audit Bureau's report, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hired Gableman last year to review the 2020 election. Vos has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds to the effort, but has said additional costs could accrue.

LeMahieu said he is interested to see what information comes from Gableman's inquiry, but also pushed back against his comment last month that Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, should resign from the Legislature.

Gableman's comments, made at a Chippewa County Republican Party event, came after Bernier, a former clerk, called for the review to wrap up "sooner rather than later," while raising concerns of ongoing questioning of the 2020 election.

"It's definitely not helpful when Gableman calls on a sitting senator to resign," LeMahieu said. "That was really unfortunate."

Workforce bills

LeMahieu said the Senate also plans to move forward soon a package of bills aimed at addressing the state's persistent workforce challenges, which were present before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported last month that the state's unemployment rate had dropped to 3% in November, according to preliminary data, matching the previous record low set in November 2018.

Despite the positive trend, state officials have said Wisconsin is still about 100,000 jobs below where it was before the pandemic. The state's aging population has caused the workforce to flatten out over time and it threatens to shift downward by as early as 2035, he added.

"Maybe some have retired early but there’s other people sitting on the sidelines so we need to do what we can legislatively to incentivize people back into the workforce, to make it easier for them to get back into the workforce and to make it harder for them to stay on unemployment insurance," LeMahieu said.

The package of workforce bills could be finalized in the coming week or two, he added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0