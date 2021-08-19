State health data show unvaccinated almost 4 times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19

Unvaccinated Wisconsin residents are almost three times as likely to catch COVID-19 and nearly four times as likely to be hospitalized for the coronavirus than their fully vaccinated peers, according to new data from the state Department of Health Services.

The data, posted on the DHS website Thursday, also show fully vaccinated people experience a 10-fold reduction in their risk of dying from COVID-19 — which has seen increased transmission across the state due in large part to the more contagious delta variant.

DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement that "the overwhelming majority of people who are contracting COVID have not been fully vaccinated."

“With the original strain of COVID-19, an infected person was likely to infect two other people, who were then likely to infect two additional people for a total of six cases from one infection," she said. "With the delta variant, an infected person is likely to infect about five people, who are then likely to infect 25 people for a total of 30 cases from one infection."