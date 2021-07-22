State health officials raise concern as delta variant cases grow in Wisconsin

State health officials on Thursday issued a grim reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over in Wisconsin as the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread — mostly among unvaccinated residents.
The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases reached 242 cases per day, almost three times higher than the 85 daily cases just two weeks ago, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Cases remain considerably lower than they were in late 2020 and early this year, but health officials say the delta variant is expected to continue to push up infection rates nationwide until more individuals get vaccinated.
“What we know is this variant is extremely infectious and it will spread even more quickly than any form of COVID we have seen to date and it will spread most effectively to those who are not vaccinated," DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said on a press call Thursday. "More infected people means we will see more hospitalizations and more deaths.”
Hospitalization rates have increased from 74 two weeks ago to 143 Thursday. Since January, the state has experienced more than 145,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among individuals who are not vaccinated. Another 2,390 positive or probable cases have been reported in that span among fully vaccinated individuals.
“When we’re talking about a virus that, left unchecked will essentially infect every human on the planet, having a tool that can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 90% will save millions of lives," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the health department. "This is one of the most powerful public health interventions that we have at our disposal right now. It’s foolish of us to not use it to the greatest extent possible."
Some cases and deaths are expected even after full vaccination because no vaccine is 100% effective and people with weaker immune systems may not respond as well to it, experts say.
About 50% of the state's adult population is fully vaccinated and more than 5.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.
Asked about the size of the crowd in Milwaukee both Tuesday when the Milwaukee Bucks clinched their first NBA championship in 50 years and Thursday when thousands took to the streets for a parade and stage celebration, Willems Van Dijk said such crowds have a very high likelihood of further spreading the coronavirus.
“We are concerned," she said. "We know people wanted to be jubilant and celebrate, but we know as I said half the state is fully vaccinated and so half the state is not and I assume the same applies to the people in the Deer District and in the arena and I didn’t see half the participants wearing a mask, which would be the recommended behavior.”
Reset, restart: Madison-area businesses embrace new reality
To survive, business owners know they need to be prepared for what’s next. It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted. From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves. Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come.
The COVID-19 pandemic touched nearly every aspect of our lives, changing how and where we work, study, play and shop. With restrictions on soc…
In March 2020, as stay-home orders forced businesses and offices to close, leaders at American Family Insurance were trying to figure out how …
PAID CONTENTAs the Princeton Club successfully prepared for the safe return of its members during the pandemic, it also planned for a brighter…
On their websites, members of the Food Fight restaurant group list their safety protocols alongside their menus. In email blasts to customers …
As work, school and most social interactions shifted to online platforms, internet usage skyrocketed by as much as 50%, according to a report from OpenVault.
Habitat for Humanity expects to build more homes but is facing higher construction costs due to a rise in the cost for building materials.
PAID CONTENTGrieving the loss of a loved one is difficult enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided Cress Funeral and Cremation Service with …
In its effort to make streets more pedestrian-friendly, Madison and other cities around the country have long relied on “mixed-use” developmen…
Some Madison-area restaurant owners who developed online restaurant concepts during the pandemic say the experiments paid off.
Amid a fast-spreading virus that at times threatened to overwhelm them, health care providers had to quickly retool many of their practices an…
PAID CONTENTThe Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus.…
The newest beer coming out of Jim Goronson’s two-barrel brewing system couldn’t be more apropos.
When COVID-19 outbreaks forced mass shutdowns of large slaughterhouses last year, it led to an overwhelming surge in demand for small meat pro…
PAID CONTENTUp Close & Musical® is a program of the Madison Symphony Orchestra that delivers the foundations of music to Dane County eleme…
When a group from Madison Opera walked inside the Overture Center a few weeks ago to film a video, several of the Madison Opera staff members …
The COVID-19 pandemic is not the reason the contemporary dance company Kanopy Dance had to find a new home for its dance studio.
PAID CONTENTAs the global economy bounces back, investors will face both uncertainties and opportunities. In order to maintain a strong portfo…
The costs of the COVID-19 pandemic have been immeasurable. But as the state and the nation emerge from the trials of the last year, the Wiscon…
The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The commo…