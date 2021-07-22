State health officials raise concern as delta variant cases grow in Wisconsin

“When we’re talking about a virus that, left unchecked will essentially infect every human on the planet, having a tool that can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 90% will save millions of lives," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the health department. "This is one of the most powerful public health interventions that we have at our disposal right now. It’s foolish of us to not use it to the greatest extent possible."

Some cases and deaths are expected even after full vaccination because no vaccine is 100% effective and people with weaker immune systems may not respond as well to it, experts say.

About 50% of the state's adult population is fully vaccinated and more than 5.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Asked about the size of the crowd in Milwaukee both Tuesday when the Milwaukee Bucks clinched their first NBA championship in 50 years and Thursday when thousands took to the streets for a parade and stage celebration, Willems Van Dijk said such crowds have a very high likelihood of further spreading the coronavirus.